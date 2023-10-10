First Day of School for Intergenerational Program: Fuller Center At The Volen Center

Boca Raton, FL – Fuller Center at The Volen Center proudly held its official first day of school this past Monday October 2nd. A total of 24 children between the ages of 3 to 5 years of age have enrolled in the new intergenerational program. There are currently 4 spots still available for parents who are interested in enrolling their children.

The intergenerational program is open to all children in the area, including staff members of The Volen Center, from the hours of 7:30am to 5:30pm Monday through Friday. Affordable tuition, meals, and snacks are available to students who enroll.

At a time where access to quality and affordable childcare is difficult to find, this intergenerational program provides a full-time early education program that parents can depend on. Along with their full-time early education program, there will also be opportunities throughout the week for the children and seniors to interact, learn, play and thrive together.

Storybook reading, arts and crafts, and music and dance are some of the activities currently being planned and scheduled for the seniors and children to partake in.

Funds for this program were received by the Brain Bowl Events, Inc. Volunteer Committee Project last February during their annual Brain Bowl Luncheon. Additional funds were received from Junior League of Boca Raton, The Geo Group and most recently The Boca West Children’s Foundation.

The need for intergenerational centers and their positive benefits have been thoroughly studied, while access to them continues to be limited. Fuller Center at The Volen Center will be one of the few intergenerational centers of its kind in southern Palm Beach County.

Parents are urged to contact Elen de Paula @ edepaula@fullercenterfl.org immediately for open enrollment questions.

About the Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, the Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to reach their full potential. We build a positive future through education for the more than 900 children (infants through teens) whom we serve annually, as well as 600 of their family members. The Fuller Center reaches families in more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, as well as northern Broward County.

65% of Fuller Center parents serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school and teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and who provide the vital services we all count on.

The Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to our campus-based after-school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

About The Volen Center

Serving from Broward to Palm Beach County, The Volen Center enhances the well-being of South Florida seniors by education and advocating on their behalf, and by providing health care and supporting services that meet their physical, emotional, social, and psychological needs.

About Brain Bowl Events, Inc.

Brain Bowl Events, Inc. is a volunteer-based non-profit organization whose mission is to help raise awareness, promote understanding, and provide support to those living in our community and their loved ones coping with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, the 100 types of Dementia, or a related neurocognitive disorder.