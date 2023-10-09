Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Causes Most U.S. Home Fires

Red Cross issues 10 steps to help keep the chef safe

Cooking fires responsible for numerous injuries, deaths every year

Miami, FL — During Fire Prevention Week (October 8-14), the American Red Cross, South Florida Region reminds everyone that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and issues safety steps to follow to help avoid one of these blazes.

“Cooking brings family and friends together, but this normal, everyday activity can also lead to disaster,” said Monica Rusconi, Regional Disaster Officer. In fact, cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. To help keep your loved ones safe, it’s important to stay in the kitchen while you’re cooking.”

Follow these 10 steps to help stay safe while cooking:

If you are frying, grilling or broiling food, never leave it unattended — stay in the kitchen. If you leave thekitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove. Don’t wear loose clothing or sleeves that dangle while cooking. If you’re simmering, baking, roasting or broiling food, check it regularly. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Keep kids and pets away from the cooking area. Make them stay at least three feet away from the stove. Keep anything that can catch fire — potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, foodpackaging, towels or curtains — away from your stove, oven or any other appliance in the kitchen thatgenerates heat. Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup. Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen. Contact your local fire department to taketraining on the proper use of extinguishers. Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving the home to make sure all stoves, ovens andsmall appliances are turned off. Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas and inside andoutside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed. Use the test button to check it each month. Replace allbatteries at least once a year if your smoke alarm requires it.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. On Thursday, November 4, Red Cross volunteers and local fire departments will be installing free smoke alarms in the Brownsville area of Miami and surrounding neighborhoods. Contact your local Red Cross for more information.

Download the Red Cross First Aid app for quick, expert advice on what to do in case of an emergency. Find all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVE LIVES Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, working with community partners, has saved at least 1,928 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas across the country. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.

