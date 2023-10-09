Feeding South Florida Hosted Cuisine for a Cause with Local Celebrity Chefs

Boca Raton, FL – On Oct. 3, Feeding South Florida® – the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida – hosted “Cuisine For A Cause” at its Palm Beach County warehouse in Boynton Beach.

South Florida’s top community leaders and philanthropists enjoyed a four-course dinner prepared by local celebrity chefs, cocktails and live entertainment. The four-course meal was prepared in Feeding South Florida’s one-of-a-kind Community Kitchen by featured celebrity chefs James Beard-nominated Chef Lindsay Autry of The Regional Kitchen & Public House and Bryce Statham of Blue Moon Fish Co. and Spotos Oyster Bar. Feeding South Florida’s Director of Culinary Services Susan Taves also participated in preparing the meals.

A portion of the proceeds support Feeding South Florida’s mission to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Currently in South Florida, there are over 1.2 million food insecure individuals, and 1 in 9 individuals in South Florida remain uncertain about where they will get their next meal.

Feeding South Florida unveiled its state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot community kitchen in 2020. Although the kitchen is located in Palm Beach County, it provides 85,000 meals to people in the four counties that Feeding South Florida serves (Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties). The multi-purpose community kitchen serves as a meal production site, culinary training program, social enterprise catering, incubator space for graduates of the program, and healthy cooking classes. The kitchen advances Feeding South Florida’s mission of ending hunger in South Florida by serving up to 20,200 meals per day for children’s after-school and summer programs, meals for older adults and medically tailored meals. The kitchen also provides critical meals during disaster response.

Susan Taves, Bryce Statham Lindsay Autry Shawn and Nicole Oden and Lara and Ray Costa Nicole Oden and Lara Costa Barbara Burke and Maureen Thompson Alex and Francesca Lewis Chef Lindsay Autry Chef Bryce Statham Chef Lindsay Autry

Photos: Dream Focus Photography