FDOT moving forward with SW 10th Street Connector in Deerfield Beach

The long-standing effort to connect traffic from the Sawgrass Expressway to Interstate 95 is moving forward. Florida DOT has released a statement regarding the SW 10th Street Connector project in Deerfield Beach.

The SW 10th Street Connector will be moving forward into the final design and construction phase in 2024 with the selection of a Design-Build construction contractor. The contractor team will then be tasked to plan out all of the construction activities and timeline for the project. This pre-construction planning identifies which parts of the corridor will be constructed first for the most efficient work plan for the I-95 at SW 10th Street Interchange and the rest of the SW 10th Street corridor.



While the pre-construction planning is going on, FDOT will implement advanced technology on roads surrounding the construction area that will communicate directly with motorists to help them efficiently maneuver through and around the construction area. This innovative technology will support safety and mobility in the area and provide congestion relief. FDOT statement

Here are some artist renderings of how the connector will look. The first photo is of the proposed crossing of SW 10th Street with Powerline Road, and the second is the overview of how the traffic will be separated.