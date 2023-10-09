Music at St. Paul’s featuring the Delray String Quartet

Delray String Quartet

Delray String Quartet Begins 6th Season in Residence at St. Paul’s Delray

Delray Beach, FL – The nationally and internationally acclaimed Delray String Quartet kicks off its 6th year of artists-in-residence at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Delray Beach, with a program entitled “The Bullfighter,” featuring works of Joaquin Turina, Niccolo Paganini and Felix Mendelssohn.

“It’s exciting for me, as a new director, to feel the pulse of our audience “quicken” as interest in this program and the artists is growing,” said Interim Director, Missy McArdle.” Their superb reputation as tight ensemble artists as well as gifted musicians is HUGE! I expect that it will be a sell-out.”

“The Bullfighter” will be presented on Sunday, October 15 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Adults and $15 for Students. All seats are general admission except for some reserved for donors to Music at St. Paul’s.

The program is as follows:

– La Oracion del Torero, Op. 34 by Joaquin Turina

– String Quartet #3 in A Minor by Niccolo Paganini

– String Quartet #5 in E-flat Major, Op. 44, #3

The Artists:

Mei Mei Luo, VIOLIN

Mei Mei Luo is recognized as one of South Florida’s finest violinists. She served as the Assistant Concertmaster of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra and on its final concert served as Concertmaster. Miss Luo is the founding First Violinist of the acclaimed Delray String Quartet, which since 2003 has performed wide-ranging repertoire every season throughout three south Florida counties. As a soloist she has performed the Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn and Bruch Violin Concertos.

She is the Concertmaster of Orchestra Miami, The Boca Raton Symphonia, and the Opus One Orchestra (Miami City Ballet). During the 30th Anniversary Season of The Miami City Ballet she performed Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, and in its 32nd season she and pianist Francisco Renno performed the Stravinsky Duo Concertant onstage with dancers. She has recorded the American Quartet by Dvorak with the Delray String Quartet on the Poinciana label, Kenneth Fuchs String Quartet No 5 on the American Classics label, and Richard Danielpour’s String Quartet Nos. 5, 6, and 7 on the Naxos label. Four of her CDs from the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival appear on the Klavier and Harmonia Mundi labels.

Claudio Jaffé, CELLO

The New York Times describes Jaffé as “an elegant and accomplished artist” of “taste, technique, musicianship, and a contagious youthful enthusiasm.” His solo performing began at age 11 with an orchestral debut in his native Brazil and has subsequently performed recitals and guest solos with multiple orchestras in prestigious artistic centers around the world including those in New York City, London, Tokyo, Ottawa, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Buenos Aires. He is principal cellist of the Florida Grand Opera and Palm Beach Symphony. A prizewinner in numerous national and international competitions, Jaffé received four degrees from Yale University including the Doctor of Musical Arts. He served as Dean of the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and created their Preparatory Division, began the Strings Program at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, was Resident Conductor of the Florida Youth Orchestra for 18 years, and is currently teaching at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Jaffé conducts, performs and teaches at the Santa Catarina Music Festival (FEMUSC) and performs regularly at the Sunflower and Buzzards Bay Music Festivals. His workshops on practicing and bowing techniques were conducted at universities in Brazil and Trinidad.

Valentin Mansurov, VIOLIN

First prize winner of the 14th National String Competition in the former U.S.S.R, has been engaged in worldwide solo and orchestral concerts in countries such as Spain, Germany, France, Greece, Canada, U.S. and Turkey. Valentin began his violin studies as a seven year old at Uspenskiy’s School for Musically Gifted Children in Uzbekistan and studied at Bilkent University in Turkey, the National Conservatory for Music in Toulouse, France, Victoria Conservatory of Music in Canada and Mount Royal College. In April 2002, Valentin received a degree representing performance excellence at the Annual Greater Victoria

Festival. Mr. Mansurov performs with and as a member of the Florida Grand Opera, Palm Beach Opera, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, and Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Felicia Besan, VIOLA

Felicia Besan was born in Moldova into a family of musicians. Her passion for music and the arts was nurtured from a young age. Pursuing a professional music career, she attended the George Enescu Music High School in Bucharest, Romania where she participated in and won numerous national and international competitions. A graduate of Lynn University class of 2011, Felicia received her Professional Performance Certificate in 2013 and Master’s Degree in 2015 also from Lynn University under the guidance of Professor Ralph Fielding. She was one of the 15 Young Artists studying and performing chamber music at the Manchester Music Festival in 2014 and 2015. An avid chamber music player, Felicia’s string quartet was one of the winners of the Lynn Conservatory Chamber Music Competition and presented a full chamber music concert as part of the Mainly Mozart Festival in May 2015.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at

188 South Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.