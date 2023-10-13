Delray Oaks – a beautiful south Palm Beach County natural area

Delray Oaks Natural Area is a wonderful urban oasis. It is located just north of Boca Raton-Delray Beach city line off Congress Avenue. The facility is managed by Palm Beach County.

The 25-acre preserved woodland and hammock area is among the best places for bird watching in south county. Delray Oaks is also a great place for a short hike or just to reconnect with nature.

Here is a short slideshow that looks around Delray Oaks natural area.