Culinary Delights and Community Support: Taste of Recovery’s Fifth Annual Event

Delray Beach, FL – Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and support a noble cause at the fifth annual Taste of Recovery event, set to take place on Saturday, November 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American German Club on 5111 Lantana Road in Lake Worth. This acclaimed culinary festival promises a delightful evening of gastronomic delights prepared by top chefs from various Palm Beach County restaurants, all while supporting the crucial work of The Crossroads Club.

Taste of Recovery is not your typical food festival; it’s a celebration of culinary excellence combined with a dedication to a worthy cause. The event will feature delectable bites prepared by renowned chefs representing restaurants from across Palm Beach County. Attendees can expect an array of flavors and cuisines that will satisfy every palate.

This year’s event is co-chaired by Christopher and Joan Finley, and it promises to be a memorable evening filled with live entertainment and, most importantly, a shared commitment to supporting The Crossroads Club.

The Crossroads Club is a non-profit organization based in Delray Beach, celebrating its 40th year of service to the community. The organization offers a safe haven to individuals whose lives have been affected by addiction. It provides a welcoming space for those seeking recovery from the impact of addictive substances, all at no charge. This invaluable resource has touched the lives of countless individuals and remains a pillar of support in the fight against addiction.

Participating restaurants in Taste of Recovery are set to include Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, Grease Burger, Beer and Whiskey Bar, and many more.

A highlight of the event is the “People’s Choice” Award, where attendees can cast their vote for the “Best Bite.” Additionally, prominent local food writers, including Mike Mayo, co-host of the Lunchbox podcast, and Jan Norris, former Palm Beach Post food editor, will decide the Critics’ Choice Awards, with cash prizes totaling $1,500.

Taste of Recovery would not be possible without the support of its sponsors, including Christopher O’Conner and Slainte, Jewels in Time, Planet Fitness, Second Chance Initiative, and many others. Their generosity and commitment to the cause are vital to the event’s success.

Interested sponsors can learn more: https://go.thecrossroadsclub.com/sponsor36757917

Tickets for Taste of Recovery are priced at $60 prior to the event or $75 at the door. To purchase your tickets and be part of this culinary celebration with a purpose, visit the event’s website, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-recovery-2023-tickets-686603839567?aff=oddtdtcreator

Taste of Recovery is more than just a food festival; it’s an opportunity to enjoy delicious cuisine while contributing to the important work of The Crossroads Club. By attending this event, you are not only indulging in exquisite flavors but also actively supporting individuals on their journey to recovery from addiction. Join the community in making a difference and savoring the taste of giving back.

The Crossroads Club is a non-profit 12-Step-based meeting center that offers a safe and supportive space for individuals pursuing recovery from addiction. Since 1982, the Crossroads Club has been instrumental in the recovery journeys of countless residents, snowbirds, and visitors from around the world. It provides the platform for recovery meetings to take place, empowering individuals to emerge as positive contributors to the community. The organization’s mission is to provide a safe harbor for individuals to meet, be true to themselves, and break free from the bondages of addiction. Your support is vital in continuing this important work.