County to Conduct Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes Starting Wednesday Evening-October 4th

The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, weather permitting.

Aerial spraying is in response to increased mosquito levels and potential of vector borne disease threats.

The planned coverage area includes approximately 115,000 acres covering populated areas west of Military Trail. This area includes the Acreage/Loxahatchee/Royal Palm Beach region and the Glades communities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay and Lake Harbor.

Should weather cause a cancelation, the county will continue to attempt to spray by aircraft each evening until a successful spray operation is completed.

To find out if aerial spraying was successfully completed, please call the AIR SPRAY HOTLINE at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties.