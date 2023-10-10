CityLead Boca’s ethical message sells out

By Marci Shatzman Boca’s leaders gathered to hear Bill Mitchell’s latest words of wisdom, and if CityLead Boca’s venue seems religious, think again. Always a sellout so registration is “strongly suggested,” this monthly lunch and inspiring message at Boca Raton Community Church draws executives and nonprofit directors of every persuasion. South Palm Beach County YMCA CEO Jason Hagensick. Boca Raton Regional Hospital CEO Lincoln Mendez. Boca Raton Rotary International District 6930 Governor Douglas Heizer. Former Palm Beach County Mayor Bob and Pam Weinroth. They were all there, with tables reserved for most of Boca’s business and nonprofit leadership. A businessman turned pastor, Mitchell has gathered this eclectic following by delivering a message of how to conduct business in Boca with a sense of ethics and purpose. It worked. “We started with a vision to raise the bar of character and ethics in Boca Raton, and it really caught on. We’ve hosted 7,000 individual people in seven years and we’re bringing this model to cities around the U.S,” to quote CityLead’s intentions. Their director Cameron Free introduced Mitchell and the session’s core message, “leading with innovation.” Citing 10 innovators and innovations, from Gatorade to air-conditioning, from classifying hurricanes to creating IBM PCs and key lime pie, Mitchell shared advice on moving business forward. “If you’re doing business the same way, you may not have it in five years,” he said. Here’s some of his words of wisdom: · Every opportunity needs an advocate. Why should I use your product or service or what your nonprofit does. · Identify a problem that improves people’s health, productivity, comfort and overall quality of life. · Protect your innovation with what are now called intellectual property rights. · Understand your target market. · Be different. Stand out in the competitive landscape. · Develop strategic alliances and the skill of dealmaking. · Empower your team and lead by example. · Encourage a culture of planning and preparedness. · Understand your resources and make wise choices while balancing your creativity and innovation.