City Seeks Community Input in Shaping Sustainability Action Plan

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton’s Office of Sustainability is excited to announce the launch of its Sustainability Survey, aimed at gathering valuable input from residents to shape the city’s second Sustainability Action Plan. As a vital part of the planning process, community participation and feedback are crucial in guiding the city’s sustainability initiatives over the next five years.

The Sustainability Survey, which will only take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, invites residents to share their perspectives on various sustainability issues.

Participants will have the opportunity to express their priorities, propose ideas, and offer suggestions on how the City can effectively address these challenges.

By taking the survey, residents can actively contribute to building a more sustainable future for Boca Raton.

“Community feedback in the strategic planning phase of our Sustainability Action plan is a top priority. We encourage all residents to participate. Your input is invaluable in helping us understand your concerns and ideas regarding sustainability,” said Lindsey Roland Nieratka, the City’s Sustainability Manager. “Together, we can make Boca Raton a greener, more resilient city.”

The City’s first Sustainability Action Plan was introduced in 2019 and was another step in the City’s long-standing commitment to community sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The Office of Sustainability invites the community to take the survey today, at Sustainability Survey.

For more information about the City’s sustainability initiatives, visit our webpage.