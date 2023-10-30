Boca West Country Club: A Rising Star Among the World’s Top Platinum Golf & Country Clubs

Palmer 1 Golf Course at Boca West Country Club

Boca Raton, FL – The city of Boca Raton, known for its vibrant community and upscale lifestyle, has another reason to celebrate as Boca West Country Club continues to make its mark on the international stage. This esteemed country club has been ranked #13 in the prestigious list of the Top 150 Platinum Golf & Country Clubs in the world by the Club Leaders Forum. Notably, Boca West stands as the highest-ranked club in South Florida’s Tri-County area, surpassing its previous rankings at #14 in 2021 and #15 in 2019. The Platinum Club status is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, setting a high standard in the private club industry.

The Platinum Clubs of the World 2024-25 elections, conducted by Club Leaders Forum every two years, are a global recognition of the finest private Golf & Country Clubs and City Clubs. These clubs are celebrated for their dedication to best practices and excellence in service. The rankings are decided by an international panel of experts, historians, and connoisseurs who participate in a confidential ballot, ensuring an impartial and accurate selection process.

Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO, and General Manager of Boca West Country Club, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are so honored, once again, to be ranked as one of the top golf and country clubs in the world, and our ranking keeps going up. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest level of member experience, and that shows in our continuous club enhancements and the service we deliver. Kudos go out to the entire Boca West family.”

To qualify for consideration for Platinum Clubs of the World status, only Private Golf, Country, and City Clubs are eligible. The process begins with applications from clubs worldwide, along with recommendations from the panel. These recommendations are then compiled into a Preliminary Ballot, reviewed by the Panel before the Final Ballot is created. Panel Members vote based on six selection criteria, as approved by the Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board.

The final vote is conducted electronically and confidentially through a third party. Each Panelist assigns points based on the position and ranking of the club. The total points are calculated and divided by the total number of Panelists who have visited a club, ultimately determining the final points score.

Nestled in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all encompassed by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West Country Club offers an unparalleled lifestyle and impeccable service.

Boca West Country Club’s accolades extend beyond its Platinum Club status. It has been a Platinum Clubs® of the World by Club Leaders Forum since 2017, received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997, recognized as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine since 2013, and honored with several awards in the field of golf and merchandise.

For those interested in experiencing the unique offerings of Boca West Country Club, inquiries about club membership can be made by calling (561) 488-6934. Boca West is not just a club; it’s a testament to the dedication of its members and staff to providing an exceptional and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit Boca West Country Club’s website.