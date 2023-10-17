AT&T and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) Collaborate to Address the Digital Divide Within Latino and Hispanic Communities

$1 million contribution from AT&T will focus on providing digital literacy workshops and high-caliber digital learning resources

Boca Raton, FL – AT&T* is contributing $1 million to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) to empower underserved Latino communities nationwide with essential resources and tools to boost digital learning and literacy.

This contribution is part of the AT&T Connected Learning®, AT&T’s initiative to help people get computers, connectivity and the skills needed to use the internet effectively. The collaboration will provide high-quality digital literacy and learning resources for children, parents and caregivers in primarily Spanish-speaking households. The HHF will integrate The Achievery, AT&T’s free online learning platform for K-12 students, and digital literacy workshops into its programming. More than 10,000 adults and students in 75 cities are expected to benefit from this team effort.

It is estimated that more than 53% of Latino parents report that they do not have enough computers, tablets, or laptops to support distance learning.1 Additionally, more than 33% of Latino households do not have regular access to the internet, with 37% of whom only have access from their cellphones.2

Access to the internet is just one part of the digital divide. Knowing how to use it effectively is just as important. Many aspects of daily life – from banking to virtual learning to telehealth and job hunting – require digital literacy skills. The lack of digital learning and literacy skills has left many Spanish-speaking families vulnerable, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are privileged to partner with AT&T on a comprehensive, dynamic effort to inspire, prepare, and empower Latinos – from students to parents who are Spanish-dominant and other learners – with critical tools, resources, and information to narrow the digital divide,” said Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “Beyond the tremendous investment of $1 million, AT&T is also investing in our community by sharing their knowledge, their platforms like The Achievery, and their human capital through volunteers. The ‘Connected Learning’ initiative by AT&T is appropriate because if you’re not connected – you can’t learn, work or explore possibilities.”

“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation has a longstanding reputation of identifying key issues within the community, inspiring critical change, preparing future leaders and connecting the community to essential resources,” said Mylayna Albright, assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility, AT&T. “As stewards of our communities, we are extremely proud to work with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to help bridge the digital divide. Because at AT&T, we wholeheartedly believe that connection is the bridge to possibility. And as such, we see it as vital that ALL communities have the access, affordability and the ability to adopt essential digital literacy and learning skills.”

“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is driving real impact in the Hispanic community,” said Michelle Jordan, chief diversity officer, AT&T. “Through our collaboration, we’re empowering children and adults with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate an increasingly digital world.”

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Hispanic Heritage Foundation

HHF is a national, nonprofit organization focused on education, workforce, social impact and culture through the lens of leadership. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org and follow HHF on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our company wide commitment to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning® to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we’ve committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.