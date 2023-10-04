Annual Open House Celebrates Growth and Second Chances for Women in Recovery

BOCA RATON (October 4, 2023) – Second Chance Initiative (SCI), a nonprofit social enterprise that

provides jobs, training, and wellness programs for women in recovery, is excited to announce its Annual Open House, which will take place Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at the

organization’s headquarters in the Boca Raton Design District, 3100 NW 2nd Ave., Suite 312. Join us for light bites, a behind-the-scenes look at the product production process, and to meet the women SCI has helped.

“We are excited to open our doors to the community and share the incredible progress we have made

over the past five years,” said Erin Sabin, Executive Director at SCI. “Our annual Open House is an

opportunity to share our work’s impact on the lives of women in recovery, express gratitude to our

supporters, and hopefully inspire even more people to get involved in our mission.”

The free event is open to anyone wanting to support and learn more about SCI’s mission to help women

in recovery flourish through training and employment at its social enterprise – Her2ndChance shop on

Etsy, and direct sales to businesses.

Team members produce and fulfill all orders for the personalized gift items (tumblers, ornaments, mugs, keychains, and more) sold in the online store. They learn Photoshop

design, sublimation printing, order fulfillment, shipping, customer service, marketing, and other

transferable skills for future employment.

SCI provides a supportive, safe work environment that helps women better navigate the many challenges

of recovery, plus offers a sense of belonging and purpose. In addition to employment, team members

participate in a Wellness Works program, which includes workshops on well-being and self-care, handling workplace issues, and team-building social events.

From its conception in 2018, with a small space, only one product, and a few team members, SCI has

expanded to a larger production headquarters and introduced several new products. The organization has created over 80 jobs for women in recovery, sold over 68,000 products, generated almost 45,000 hours of paid employment, and has sales of approximately 1.5 million.

About Second Chance Initiative:

SCI is a nonprofit social enterprise located in Boca Raton, Florida, dedicated to helping women in

recovery work toward self-sufficiency and building a brighter future – thereby breaking the cycle that

perpetuates relapse. We offer a safe, judgment-free, supportive workplace that promotes self-care,

development, belonging, and purpose.