Adults and Kids Unite to “Walk the Walk” for Palm Beach County’s Children

West Palm Beach, FL – Palm Beach County, known for its picturesque beaches, luxurious lifestyle, and vibrant communities, is a place of stark contrasts. Amid the affluence and opulence, there is a hidden reality of underserved children and families in need. Thankfully, the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County has been actively working to bridge this gap since its inception in 2010. With their annual event, “Walk the Walk,” they invite individuals of all ages to come together to support local children’s charities and make a difference in their community.

The third Annual Walk the Walk event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9th, 2023, at 10 a.m. This heartwarming event will take place at Post Park, 104 Datura Street in West Palm Beach. Sharyn Frankel, this year’s event chair, is thrilled to lead the charge and bring together the local community for this noble cause.

The picturesque route for the walk runs along Flagler Drive, offering stunning waterfront views. But the beauty of this event goes beyond the scenery – it’s about supporting more than 30 local children’s non-profit organizations. All the funds raised through the event will go towards specific programs that directly benefit these organizations.

What makes “Walk the Walk” truly exceptional is its family-friendly atmosphere. There are activities for everyone, from kids to adults. Attendees can look forward to food stations, children’s entertainment, and a plethora of delightful features, including balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers, photo booths, and more. Participants and children will also receive a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, entertainment, and refreshments.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP tickets are available at $150. VIP guests will enjoy valet parking, access to the VIP lounge, a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, and an array of delectable food and drinks. The event’s schedule is as follows: Parking opens at 8:00 a.m., registration, check-in, and food and activities begin at 9:00 a.m., announcements commence at 9:45 a.m., and the walk itself starts at 10:00 a.m. To join this noble cause, you can register at the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County’s website.

The event’s sponsors play a crucial role in its success. Some of the generous sponsors include Sharyn & Stuart Frankel, Barbara & Myles Wittenstein, Hilary & Richard Cooper, Shirley & Jack Silver, Ina & Murray Pitt, Barbara & Richard Lane, Barbara & Andrew Murstein, Randi & Lonny Henry, Hotwire Communications, Stephanie Bacharach, Natalie Olstein, Susie Zeff, and Tanya Pergament.

“We are delighted to hold the walk again this year to raise money for Palm Beach County’s children,” Sharyn Frankel said. “There are so many underserved kids in the area that need our help.”

The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, has been committed to its mission of identifying and funding projects to aid at-risk children and their families in need. Since its inception, the foundation has raised over $18 million to fund specific programs for more than 30 local charitable organizations. Every dollar raised goes directly into projects, not into general funds. These projects have fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, and enabled at-risk children to attend summer camps, among other vital initiatives.

Each year, the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County serves more than 9,000 children, thanks to the dedication of their volunteers who contribute a staggering 45,000 hours annually to the more than 30 charities they work with.

To become a sponsor or register for the walk, visit the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County website, call 561-488-6980, or email foundation@childrensfoundationpbc.org. Join hands with this incredible organization and help make a positive impact on the lives of Palm Beach County’s children and families in need.