18th Annual Festival of the Art Boca Welcomes a Magnificent March with a Celebration of Music, Movies, the Mind…And Much More

Boca Raton, FL – The much-anticipated 18th Annual Festival of the Arts Boca unveils its spectacular lineup, inviting audiences to be immersed in everything “M,” including the magic of Henry Mancini, the Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi, memorable melodies, movies, “Music and the Mind,” and more, from March 1 – 10, 2024 at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real.

“From a tribute to Henry Mancini to Issac Mizrahi, this year’s Festival promises to be nothing short of magnificent,” said Joanna Marie Kaye, executive director of the Festival of the Arts Boca. “We look forward to welcoming attendees with an exhilarating blend of artistic performances, intellectual exploration and cinematic delights.”

The Festival kicks off on March 1st with a crescendo of jubilance, celebrating the centennial of the legendary maestro, Henry Mancini. The air will be filled with timeless tunes that defined an era…think “Moon River” and “The Pink Panther,” brought to life by the renowned Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, Monica Mancini (Henry’s daughter) on vocals, and accompanied by an exclusive visual journey through the life of the iconic composer. The show is a family affair, produced by multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Gregg Field, Monica’s husband.

Prepare to be submerged into the depths of the ocean on March 2nd, as the Festival brings you the Florida premiere of the legendary movie “Jaws” like you’ve never experienced before. The cinematic masterpiece will come alive through the Festival Orchestra Boca, seamlessly synchronizing with the Academy Award-winning score by John Williams, most notable for the two-note ostinato which represents the shark.

And then, there’s the Mind – the marvelous, mysterious and multi-layered aspect of human creativity. On March 3rd in the afternoon, join us for a thought-provoking presentation led by Daisy Dowling, author of “Workparent” and founder of the movement with the same moniker, and executive coach. She will navigate the audience through the enigmatic paths of how working parents can create successful, fulfilling lives, while raising happy kids.

In an exclusive recital performance on the evening of March 3rd, the reigning queen of sopranos, Renée Fleming, returns to the Festival of the Arts Boca to enthrall the audience with her mesmerizing voice. The five-time Grammy winning Fleming performed at the inaugural Festival in 2007, and again in 2015, to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences. This will be her only performance in South Florida this season.

As the Festival unfolds on March 4th, we delve into the inspiring “Music and the Mind.” Renée Fleming returns to the Mizner Park Amphitheater stage, exploring the profound connections between music and mental well-being. As Artistic Advisor at Large to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Fleming has spearheaded a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), with the participation of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The Sound Health initiative explores and brings attention to research and practice at the intersection of music, health, and neuroscience.

On March 5th, the Festival spotlights emerging talents from South Florida with the Rotary Club Future Stars Competition. In collaboration with the Rotary Club of Boca Raton, this performance will showcase some of the top young singers and dancers in our own backyard.

The Authors & Ideas Program continues on March 6th with Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, and former editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, who will unravel the mysteries of the “Wired Future” and how technology impacts our lives, aiming to guide us on how to use it most effectively. Thompson was previously the editor of NewYorker.com, and author of The Hawk and the Dove: Paul Nitze, George Kennan, and the History of the Cold War.

On March 7th, American poet and public speaker, Richard Blanco, will take the stage, offering profound insights through poetry and prose. Selected by President Obama as the fifth Presidential Inaugural Poet in U.S. history, Blanco was the youngest, the first Latinx, immigrant and gay person to serve in that role. In 2023, Blanco was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Biden from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Surrender to the passion and fervor of the Barcelona Flamenco Ballet with Luxuria on March 8th. The Barcelona Flamenco Ballet introduces a new flamenco concept, preserving the root of the traditional dance with a captivating infusion of jazz and contemporary ballet. A South Florida exclusive, this performance will echo in your heart long after the stage lights dim.

On March 9th, the multitalented Isaac Mizrahi will perform, “Hello Isaac,” his critically acclaimed cabaret show with an evening of laughter, design and song. Fashion designer extraordinaire Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. He has performed cabaret at Café Carlyle, Joe’s Pub, West Bank Café and City Winery locations throughout the U.S. With “Hello Isaac,” he brings his six-piece jazz band, singing a range of tunes from the great American songbook, from classics to contemporary, and hilarious musings from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions.

Concluding the Festival on a high note, on March 10th, the Festival Boca Jazz Orchestra conducted by Kyle Prescott and featuring pianist Dominic Cheli, will mesmerize the audience with “100 Years of Rhapsody in Blue,” a tribute to George Gershwin’s iconic quintessentially American composition as it was premiered in 1924 with jazz band. The performance will also include famous American jazz and swing band classics, with everyone invited to get up and dance to close the concert.

Established in 2007, Festival of the Arts BOCA was designed to promote the cultural arts and to enrich the quality of life of the residents of Boca Raton, North Broward and Palm Beach County through an extraordinary series of performing arts events and lectures every March. The Festival has received numerous awards, most recently being named the No. 1 cultural event in the “Top 10 Florida Events for 2022” by Social Magazine.

Tickets for the 18th Annual Festival of the Arts Boca range from $15 to $150 per person and are available at festivalboca.org or by calling 561-757-4762 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting November 1st. Admission to the Rotary Club Future Stars Competition is free.

For more information visit festivalboca.org or call 561-571-5270.