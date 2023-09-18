Trillium Piano Trio Returns to Music at St. Paul’s  

Delray Beach, FL – The Trillium Piano Trio makes an eagerly-awaited return to beautiful St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Sun day, October 1, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Interim Director, Missy McArdle, said, “It’s always a good sign when people ask you when a certain group is coming back to St. Paul’s and I was particularly interested when I heard how simply dazzling they were. These musicians play with a skill and dedication that is extraordinary. The fact that audiences ask for them so often is a testament to that dedication.”

Pianist Yoko Sata Kothari began her performing career by winning the Northern Japan Classical Piano Competition at the age of eight. Since moving to the United States, she has continued to earn awards for her per formances, including second place in the Bartok-Kabalevsky-Prokofiev International Piano Competition and most recently

Violinist Ruby Berland began her violin studies at the age of 6 at the Bergen Conservatory of Music in Bergen, Norway. At the age of 14, she made her orchestral debuts with the Chautauqua Festival Orchestra and Florida Orchestra. Since then, she has appeared as a soloist with various orchestras, and performed in numer ous recitals throughout the U.S. and Germany.

Cellist Cornelia Brubeck is the principal cellist with the Palm Beach Pops and assistant principal for the Palm Beach Opera. Other recent positions include 20 years as the Principal Cellist with the Palm Beach Pops and seven years as Principal Cellist of the Atlantic Classical Orchestra. In addition Ms. Brubeck serves as the ad junct professor of cello at the Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

THE TRILLIUM PIANO TRIO

Continued

The program is as follows:

Piano Trio No. 5 in G minor, Hob. XV:1– Franz Joseph Haydn

I Moderato

II Menuetto

III Presto

Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76 – Joaquin Turina

I Lento—Allegro molto moderato

II Molto vivace

III Lento—Andante mosso – Allegretto

Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66 by Felix Mendelssohn

I Allegro energico e con fuoco

II Andante espressivo

III Scherzo: Molto allegro quasi presto

IV Finale: Allegro appassionato

The concert begins at 3:00 p.m. Cost is $20.00 for Adults and $5.00 for 18 and under. General Admis sion. No reserved seating. Tickets are available at the door only. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 188 South Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida 33444. For more information, visit our website at www.musicatstpauls.org.

The Americans With Disabilities Act: Under Title II and III of the Americans With Disabilities Act, Music at St. Paul’s welcomes Certified Service animals to our concerts and events. We’re sorry, but pets, emotional support or comfort animals will not be admitted.