Tickets Are Now Available For the 2023 Research Park at FAU Awards & Celebration of Entrepreneurship

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Awards & Celebration of Entrepreneurship

The celebration will begin at 6 PM on the 18th of October and be hosted at the Boca West Country Club. Awards will be made to the Distinguished Leader, Entrepreneur, Researcher and Organization. Entertainer and mentalist Michael Gutenplan will amaze and delight attendees. Click here for your ticket.

Each year, friends and stakeholders of the Research Park at FAU gather to celebrate the achievements of the entrepreneurs and innovators who make the Park community stronger. Approximately 200 leaders from the business, academic and governmental fields strengthen relationships and share ideas for the future.

The Research Park at FAU recognizes distinguished contributions to its mission with the following awards, the recipients of which will be announced soon:

Distinguished Leader

Distinguished Entrepreneur

Distinguished Researcher

Distinguished Organization

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Duffell

aduffell@research-park.org

(561) 416-6092 Ext. 1402