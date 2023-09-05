The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-agency Traffic/DUI
Palm Beach County, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-agency Traffic/DUI Enforcement Initiative from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 1.
The goal of this operation was to apprehend drivers who operate their vehicles while under the influence and/or drive in a reckless/unsafe manner.
The area of operation was from S.R. 706 (Indiantown Road) to S.R. 806 (Atlantic Avenue) and from S.R. 7 (U.S. 441) to U.S. Highway 1.
During this operation the following enforcement activity occurred:
· 628 Traffic Stops
· 18 DUI Arrests
· 2 Felony Arrests
· 11 Misdemeanor Arrests
· 93 Criminal Traffic Citations
· 515 Traffic Citations
· 372 Traffic Warnings
This operation was conducted with the assistance of the following agencies:
Atlantis Police Department
Boynton Beach Police Department
Boca Raton Police Department
Florida Atlantic University Police Department
Highland Beach Police Department
Jupiter Police Department
Palm Beach Gardens Police Department
Tequesta Police Department
West Palm Beach Police Department