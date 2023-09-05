Palm Beach County, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-agency Traffic/DUI Enforcement Initiative from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 1.

The goal of this operation was to apprehend drivers who operate their vehicles while under the influence and/or drive in a reckless/unsafe manner.

The area of operation was from S.R. 706 (Indiantown Road) to S.R. 806 (Atlantic Avenue) and from S.R. 7 (U.S. 441) to U.S. Highway 1.

During this operation the following enforcement activity occurred:

· 628 Traffic Stops

· 18 DUI Arrests

· 2 Felony Arrests

· 11 Misdemeanor Arrests

· 93 Criminal Traffic Citations

· 515 Traffic Citations

· 372 Traffic Warnings

This operation was conducted with the assistance of the following agencies:

Atlantis Police Department

Boynton Beach Police Department

Boca Raton Police Department

Florida Atlantic University Police Department

Highland Beach Police Department

Jupiter Police Department

Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

Tequesta Police Department

West Palm Beach Police Department