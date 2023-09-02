The Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual “We Are Delray, An Evening of Events”

We are Delray Committee | Photo: MasterWing Create Agency

November 16 at Throw Social

Delray Beach, FL, August 30, 2023 – The Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual “We Are Delray, An Evening of Events,” presented by POSH Properties, on Thursday, November 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Throw Social (29 SE Second Avenue, Delray Beach). The exclusive private party will take over Throw Social in its entirety.

The evening of events and surprises will feature hors d’oeuvres, open bars, and games including axe throwing, corn hole, light up shuffleboard, giant Jenga, ping pong, darts, and more. The event will also feature a variety of live entertainment. The event co-chairs are Tamara Sellman and Bruce Weinstein.

The event will also honor local businesses and individuals with awards including Business of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, and Crystal Palm Award for Community Service.

The VIP Lounge Sponsor is International Materials, Entertainment Sponsor is Delray Medical and Dental, Collaborative Sponsor is Delray Orthodontics, and the Dart Wall Sponsor is Stuart & Shelby Development. Cabana Sponsors are Delray Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, Grimes Events & Party Tents, PNF Accountants & Advisors, Sklar Furnishings, Weinstein Wealth Insurance Solutions, and Willow & Palm Construction.

Ticket prices are $95 and can be purchased here and sponsorship information can be found here.

About the Delray Beach Chamber

The Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of more than 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great Community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture, and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape.

The Delray Chamber is located at 140 NE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Phone: 561-278-0424 and more information can be found at DelrayBeach.com.