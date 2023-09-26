The Boca Raton Historical Society Announces 2023 Walk of Recognition Inductees

Ceremony & Reception Set for November 8th at The Addison

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Historical Society announced the 2023 Walk of Recognition inductees. This honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of Boca Raton.” The award also recognizes deceased individuals on the Wall of Honor, who were committed to building a more vibrant Boca.

The 2023 Walk of Recognition inductees include:

Mike & Amy Kazma – Mike and Amy Kazma’s contributions have left an indelible mark on Boca Raton. Their dedication to empowering youth through education, preserving the community’s heritage, and fostering volunteerism has created a legacy of positive impact that will continue to shape the community’s development for years to come. Their example of civic leadership serves as an inspiration for others to follow, ultimately creating a stronger and more vibrant Boca.

Junior League of Boca Raton – The Junior League of Boca Raton is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Junior League of Boca Raton was founded in 1971 as the Junior Service League and has become an organization of over 500 women who work to improve the lives of the citizens of the greater Boca Raton area, through service projects, volunteer training, and advocacy.

Len Baker (Posthumous) – In addition to being the Office Manager at Florida Atlantic University for more than 22 years, Len Baker was a passionate force in the community. Most notably, she founded Allen’s Place, the Pearl City Community Garden, where she worked as part of the team on-hand to support the afterschool program. She was an advisor and gardener, who prepared fresh produce for the kids to eat right after harvesting. She was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was on the board of D.I.S.C. of Pearl City, and was a fervent advocate in urging people to register to vote locally and nationally.

The Walk of Recognition is located in the Mizner Plaza at Royal Palm Place; each inductee has a granite star on the Walk and a summary description inside the monument. This prestigious award is sponsored by Marta and Jim Batmasian.

The 27th Annual Walk of Recognition Ceremony & Reception will be held Wednesday, November 8 at 6 p.m. at The Addison, 2 E. Camino Real, in Boca Raton. Tickets are $100 per person and available at www.bocahistory.org.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.