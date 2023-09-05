The Boca Raton Garden Club Announces First General Meeting in October

(Boca Raton, FL) – The Boca Raton Garden Club will hold its first General Meeting of the season on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 1PM. This Meet and Greet will be for members and prospective members to learn of the club’s many instructional, social and charitable activities planned for this season. All Garden Club general meetings are free and the public is invited.

This meeting will be held at the Boca Raton Community Center, 150 NW Crawford Blvd, Boca Raton.

About: The Boca Raton Garden Club has a long history of supporting the Boca community with scholarships and junior gardening programs for local students and Garden Therapy for senior citizens at FAU’s Memory and Wellness Center. Funds from Club events are also used to send students and counselors from Boca schools to Camp Wekiva nature camp each year. For more information on the Boca Raton Garden Club, please visit www.bocaratongardenclub.org or call 561-395-9376.