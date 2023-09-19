The Addison, The Rudman Law Group and Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Host 140+ Dignitaries, Honorees and Sponsors at Reception to Kick Off 2023 Boca Raton Mayors Ball

Mayors Ball Honorary Co-chairs Alex and Jessie Price, City of Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Co-chairs Bonnie and Jon Kaye

Boca Raton, FL – As Reception Sponsor, The Addison set a decadent stage with a historic sense of place for the VIP pre-reception hosted by The Rudman Law Group for the upcoming Eighth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball presented by The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR). In exciting prelude to the “main” gala event on Saturday, November 11 at Boca West Country Club, RCDBR President Kim Champion, host sponsor Doug Rudman and Rotarians welcomed honorees, sponsors, and committee members to the lavish reception. Attendees included Boca Raton City, Palm Beach County and Florida state elected officials, Mayors Ball sponsors and honorees, and Rotarians enjoying “supper by the bite,” wines and champagne, while having the advance opportunity to socialize and learn about plans for the Ball.

According to Mayors Ball Co-chairs Jon and Bonnie Kaye, whose firm Kaye Communications PR & Marketing is again producing the Ball, invitations for individual guests will be mailed this week and may be purchased online. The November black-tie event will feature a grand cocktail reception followed by a decadent epicurean farm-to-table menu by the creative culinary collaboration of Boca West Country Club Executive Chef Paul Griffin and Michelin Star Chef Fabio Trabocchi, whose Restaurant Group will debut Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton this fall.

Celebrating “The Best of Boca,” this Boca Raton Mayors Ball “Service Above Self” fundraiser is an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations, that through their daily community involvement and business practices, promote the City of Boca Raton positively and showcase Boca Raton as a great place to live, work, play and educate. Thus, the highlight of the gala will again be the presentation of the George Long Awards – named for the City’s first appointed mayor in 1924 – designed by Tiffany & Co. and again sponsored by Sklar Furnishings. According to Boca Raton Mayors Ball Co-chairs Jon and Bonnie Kaye and Honorary Co-chairs Jessie and Alex Price, this year’s event honors the following, who have each “championed the tradition of bringing indelible visionary ideas and transformation to Boca Raton.”

· Marta Batmasian (Individual Category)

· Boca Raton Airport Authority (For-Profit Category)

· The Faulk Center for Counseling (Nonprofit Category)

· Dr. Ira Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award will be presented to Boca Raton Regional Hospital at Baptist Health South Florida

Elaborate silent and exciting live auctions will support the gala’s “health and wellness” mission, as well as the

open-to-the-public purchase of “Chance-To-Win” (CTW) tickets at $100 each for the opportunity to win one of four experiences valued from $400 to $3,000. CTW opportunities are a two-night stay at Loews South Beach, a two-night stay at Waterstone Resort & Marina, a year of tickets for two to the performances at the FAU Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters Theater, and a Rapoport Restaurant Group Dine-Around. CTW ticket purchasers need not be present to win, and 100% of proceeds go directly to the “Service Above Self” Fund for health and wellness programs benefitting area nonprofits. To purchase “Chance to Win” tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3Pq5TGQ.

Presented with Rotary International’s 2017 Distinguished Achievement Award, and recognized as Rotary District 6930’s 2018-2019, 2017-2018 and 2014-2015 “Rotary Club of the Year,” RCDBR, a 501(c)4 is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self. The nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, friendship, camaraderie, and trust. The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund, a 501(c)3 administrates the RCDBR fundraiser that provides tax-duction for donations by our generous sponsors.

To attend the Eighth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, visit: https://squareup.com/store/rotary-club-downtown-boca-raton-fund/item/mayor-s-ball-ticket. For more information, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org, or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166 x 2 or email mayorsball@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

From left: Kara Trabocchi, Jonathan Price, Mayors Ball Honorary Co-chairs Jessie and Alex Price Christine Lynn, Marta Batmasian, Judi and Mark Larkin RCDBR President Kim Champion, City of Boca Raton Councilman Marc Wigder, Linda Petrakis, Ingrid Fulmer Cliff and Eda Viner, Margie and Alan Kaye, Nicole Ruth Robert and Pam Weinroth, Lincoln Mendez, Christine Lynn, Judi and Mark Larkin City of Boca Raton Mayors Scott Singer, Dr. Gwenesia Collins (The Faulk Center of Counseling) Marta Batmasian, Scott Kohut (Boca Raton Airport Authority), Mayors Ball Co-chairs Bonnie & Jon Kaye Co-chair Jon Kaye, Kara Trabocchi, Rosie Martin, George Petrocelli Linda Petrakis, Kara Trabocchi, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs, Peter Sachs, Janice Williams Gale Wechsler, Teri Wolofsky, Marta Batmasian, Dr. Ron Rubin, Arlene Herson, Ellen Koppelman City of Boca Raton Council Member Marc Wigder, Yvette Drucker, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Marta Batmasian, Scott Kohut, Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Monica Mayotte, Council Member Fran Nachlas, Bob Tucker, Dr. Gwenesia Collins

Photo: Gina Fontana