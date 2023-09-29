RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Dual Team Pep Rally 

Boca Raton, FL – The public is invited to join in on all the pre-game fun and bring their families, friends and colleagues out to the open-to-the-public pep rally featuring the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl team bands, dancers and cheerleaders. The pep rally, held on the eve of game day, revs up excitement in Boca Raton for the only postseason college bowl game hosted in Palm Beach County; the game will broadcast nationally live on ESPN the next evening from FAU Stadium. The pep rally night will be filled with excitement and pride for residents and visitors who have traveled from around the country to cheer on their team. Bowl teams are announced in early December at RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com. Admission is free. Food, beverages (including beer and cocktails) and vendor purchases are not included. Attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket. Chairs will also be for rent inside the venue for $5 cash.

When: Wednesday, December 20

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Cost: FREE

More Info: RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com and/or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).