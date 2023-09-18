Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® Based FloSpine Successfully Implants First Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage

Recently Cleared Device Patient-Centrically Designed, Enhances Osseointegration and Biocompatibility.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (September 18, 2023) – Together with FloSpine, the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is pleased to announce the successful implantation of the Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage, a groundbreaking advancement in the field of spinal surgery. The Ti-Largo Cervical Cage is designed to seamlessly complement the already FDA-cleared Panama Anterior Cervical Plate, creating a comprehensive solution for cervical spine procedures.

The Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage represents a significant milestone in FloSpine’s commitment to developing cutting-edge spinal solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance the capabilities of surgeons. This revolutionary cervical cage leverages 3D printing technology to deliver a highly customizable, patient-specific implant that enables minimally invasive cervical spine surgery.

Key features of the Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage include:

• Patient-Centric Design: Each Ti-Largo cervical cage is designed to meet the unique anatomical needs of the patient. This personalized approach ensures a precise fit and optimized spinal stability.

• Enhanced Biocompatibility: The Ti-Largo cage is 3D printed from a high-grade titanium alloy known for its excellent biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, and strength. This material minimizes the risk of adverse reactions and offers long-term durability.

• Minimally Invasive Surgery: The Ti-Largo implant is designed for minimally invasive cervical spine surgery, reducing tissue disruption, post-operative pain, and recovery time for patients.

• Optimized Osseointegration: The porous structure of the Ti-Largo cage facilitates bone ingrowth, promoting fusion and long-term stability.

The FDA clearance of the Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage underscores FloSpine’s commitment to adhering to the highest regulatory standards and its dedication to delivering innovative solutions to patients and healthcare providers.

Inaugurating this momentous occasion, Dr. John Afshar, a renowned spinal surgeon at Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute successfully implanted the Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage in the first patients earlier this month. Dr. Afshar shared, “The Ti-Largo cervical cage represents a major leap forward in cervical spine surgery. Its patient-specific design and 3D printing technology have the potential to revolutionize the way we approach these procedures, offering greater precision and improved outcomes for our patients.”

The Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage couples with FloSpine’s Panama Anterior Cervical Plate, which received FDA clearance in 2021. This combination provides surgeons with a comprehensive solution for anterior cervical spine surgery, ensuring stability, alignment, and long-term fusion.

FloSpine CEO, Peter Harris, expressed pride and optimism for the future, stating, “The successful implantations of the Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage, in conjunction with the Panama Anterior Cervical Plate, are a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team. We are excited about the positive impact this innovation will have on patients’ lives.”

FloSpine is actively collaborating with medical professionals, hospitals, and healthcare institutions to introduce the Ti-Largo Cervical Cage and Panama Anterior Cervical Plate to a broader patient population. This next generation technology has the potential to transform the landscape of cervical spine surgery, providing new hope and improved outcomes for those suffering from cervical spine conditions.

FloSpine has benefited from the support and assistance of the Global Ventures second-stage company incubator as it has grown. Dialogue and interaction with Florida Atlantic University’s faculty spurred innovation in the material design, executed by graduates of FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science.

“FloSpine’s growth and development demonstrates that Global Ventures is effective at growing companies in Palm Beach County with local residents and resources. The benefits are felt across the community and over the years,” commented Andrew S. Duffell, president of the Research Park at FAU. “We congratulate the innovation and focus of the FloSpine team.”

FloSpine expects to move from the Global Ventures incubator into the Research Park itself in the coming months, to accommodate its long-term growth in close proximity to its support network.

For more information about FloSpine, the Ti-Largo 3D Printed Cervical Cage, and the Panama Anterior Cervical Plate, please visit flospine.com.

About FloSpine Holdings, Inc.

FloSpine Holdings, Inc.is a privately held US medical device company offering products for addressing complex deformity spine problems, minimally invasive spine surgery and thoracolumbar degenerative conditions. For more information, please visit FloSpine at http://www.flospine.com. Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company’s products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward-looking statements.

About the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®

The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is home to technology companies and research-based organizations working to support the research and development activities of Florida Atlantic University and to foster economic development and broaden the economic base of Broward and Palm Beach counties. The Research Park at FAU hosts Global Ventures, an international soft-landing center for second-stage technology companies and FAU Tech Runway, a hub to accelerate technology development and incubate startup companies. The Research Park at FAU is a 70-acre destination for R&D companies to thrive, established in 1985, it is widely regarded as South Florida’s laboratory for new entrepreneurial ideas and technologies. The Research Park at FAU is governed by the Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority, an independent special district created by Palm Beach and Broward counties in partnership with Florida Atlantic University, organized under Chapter 159, Part V, Florida statues.

(www.research-park.org)

