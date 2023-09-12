Over 110 Volunteers Picked Up Trash on Boca Raton Beach This Morning in Recognition of Jewish Tradition

Volunteers Together

Ahead of High Holy Days, B’nai Torah Congregation Hosted Cleanup in Recognition of Tashlich,

When Jews Symbolically Cleanse Themselves by Casting Sins into Water

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation hosted its sixth annual “Reverse Tashlich” today, in collaboration with Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. More than 110 volunteers – ranging in age from 6 months to 86 years old – picked up trash from Red Reef Park in Boca Raton.

B’nai Torah is one of 220 communities in 12 countries around the world participating in this community clean-up initiative, dubbed “Repair the Sea.” The Jewish High Holy Days start this Friday at sunset. While the ancient Jewish tradition of Tashlich involves casting one’s sins in water, Reverse Taslich prioritizes tackling the modern, global issue of pollution.

In 2015, a group of students devised the idea of reversing the process and removing human “sins” – or pollution and litter – by cleaning the water and waterfront. Thus, Reverse Tashlich was born.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.