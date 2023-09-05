Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company Present Five Guys Named Moe

At the Kravis Center | September 8 – 24

Dreyfoos School of the Arts Alumni will take the stage at the Kravis Center!

West Palm Beach, FL – MNM Theatre Company’s Five Guys Named Moe will feature the talents of a number of Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumni. The show, which will run from September 8th through September 24th in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts features the music of Jazz legend Louis Jordan.

The show’s director/choreographer, Jacquez Linder-Long, graduated from Dreyfoos in 2018. He is also a former student of MNM Theatre Company’s Producing Artistic Director and CEO Marcie Gorman, so being able to direct the show for MNM is extremely significant.

“MNM’s mission has always been to create jobs for Florida based talent,” Gorman says. “And this show is such a wonderful opportunity for us to shine a light on these amazingly talented Dreyfoos grads.”

“To me MNM means “chance”, Linder-Long says. “I came to Marcie Gorman and her company with my vision for Five Guys Named Moe, and from day one we have been working to make that vision into reality – to present to audiences a show of African American Legacy and culture through timeless music, song, and dance.”

Other Dreyfoos alumni involved in the production are James White III who will play Nomax, and Leo Jasper Davis who will take on the role of Big Moe.

MNM has arranged for a special complimentary performance of Five Guys Named Moe for Dreyfoos students at 12:30 on Friday, September 22nd; a talkback with the actors and the director will be held after the show. Gorman is also working with other schools to try to arrange for students to see the show. Members of the press are invited to attend this performance.

Five Guys Named Moe is based on a 1943 musical short of the same name by Louis Jordan himself. It had its UK debut in 1990 at Theatre Royal Stratford East, running for over four years in the West End, and then premiering on Broadway in 1992, where it was nominated for two Tony Awards. It was revived in 2010 at the Edinburgh Festival, starring the show’s playwright Clarke Peters and returned later in 2010 to the theatre in which it originally premiered. The musical won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment.

Five Guys Named Moe will run from September 8 – 24 in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing arts in West Palm Beach.

Tickets for Five Guys Named Moe range in price from $45 to $55 and are on sale now at mnmtheatre.org and/or www.kravis.org. Group rates are available, and student rush tickets (1/2 price if purchased one hour before curtain) will also be available for each performance.

For more information about Five Guys Named Moe and/MNM Theatre Company, please visit www.mnmtheatre.org.

Five Guys Named Moe

September 8 – 24, 2023

Book by Clarke Peters

Music and lyrics by Louis Jordan

Performances: Friday & Saturday at 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 pm

Ticket prices: $45/$50/$55

Student Rush tickets – ½ price if purchased 1 hour before curtain. A valid student ID must be presented.

For tickets: mnmtheatre.org or kravis.org / 561-832-7469

For Group Sales: 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

The Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

James White III Jaquez Linder-Long Leo Jasper Davis



