Local Civic/Community Organizations to Co-Host Joint Press Conference Highlighting Bipartisan Achievements by PBC Legislators

Joint Press Conference Will Immediately Precede Public Meeting of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation

At Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach

Wednesday, September 13, 9 a.m.

WHAT:

A Joint Press Conference hosted by local civic and community organizations will be held immediately prior to the opening of a 2024 planning session by the 13-member Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation.

WHEN:

Wednesday, September 13, 9 am

WHERE:

Loggerhead Marine Life Center

14200 U.S. Highway 1 in Juno Beach (33408)

(Parking available in the East Oceanside lot. Enter through the North Events Entrance.)

WHO:

Among the co-sponsors of this informative media event are Alpert Jewish Family Services, Els for Autism Foundation, League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Palm Beach County Food Bank, Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network, and Boca Raton City Council Member Yvette Drucker.

WHY:

Institutions from Boca Raton to Jupiter will express their appreciation and highlight many of the positive results achieved for the citizens of Palm Beach County during the 2023 Tallahassee Session, including state funding levels, changes in law, and an array of health, infrastructure, and environmental benefits outlined in the Palm Beach County 2023 Legislative Session Final Report (https://us18.campaign-archive.com/?u=a44f885f44dbc1c67f45d6454&id=1b7733419a).

QUOTE:

“Our local delegation of State Legislators has collaborated in a truly bipartisan manner to provide an array of significant benefits. Their Report provides detailed lists of projects and new initiatives that will help people in every part of the County,” says Kathi Gundlach, president of the League of Women Voters Palm Beach County.

Available for Interview:

Rich Bartholomew

561.889.2020 / rbwatchnow@mail.com

Kathi Gundlach

561.358.4217 / kathi.lwvpbc@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS

561.756.4298 / gary@pr-bs.net