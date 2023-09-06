Leader Talent, LLC Launches Signature Workshops and Training in Palm Beach County

(Boca Raton, Florida, September 6, 2023) – Leader Talent, LLC, is a premier provider of

Management Development and Training Solutions. Its Managing Partner, Pavel Mischenko, has

successfully trained over 5,000 mid and C-level professionals in the United States, Europe,

Africa, the Middle East, China, and Central/South America.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Leader Talent, LLC will begin to offer its four Signature

Workshops in addition to its Flagship program, Top Must-Have Leadership Skills for

Business Owners and Their Teams, and Executive Leadership BOTH® Certification

Program. Workshop topics will cover: Discover the secret tools that reveal the personalities of colleagues and clients, How to master confronting poor performance and discipline management, Grow your business by turning your leadership blindspots into strengths and opportunities, and turn stress and conflict into your allies.

“I’ve worked with Pavel for the past five years through the development and rollout of the

Management Development Program for our region. We now have 242 managers fully trained

and, as a result of this project, we have had a 100% increase in our region 12Q Gallup

Engagement scores!” – Caesar Salas, Head of Human Resources, Administration, Quality and

Compliance at Hamburg Sud – Miami Office.

Leader Talent, LLC Executive Team has 90 years of combined experience training and

developing high-performing managers at Fortune 500 multinational corporations. For more

information or to register – www.leadertalent.com