Leader Talent, LLC Launches Signature Workshops and Training in Palm Beach County
(Boca Raton, Florida, September 6, 2023) – Leader Talent, LLC, is a premier provider of
Management Development and Training Solutions. Its Managing Partner, Pavel Mischenko, has
successfully trained over 5,000 mid and C-level professionals in the United States, Europe,
Africa, the Middle East, China, and Central/South America.
On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Leader Talent, LLC will begin to offer its four Signature
Workshops in addition to its Flagship program, Top Must-Have Leadership Skills for
Business Owners and Their Teams, and Executive Leadership BOTH® Certification
Program. Workshop topics will cover: Discover the secret tools that reveal the personalities of colleagues and clients, How to master confronting poor performance and discipline management, Grow your business by turning your leadership blindspots into strengths and opportunities, and turn stress and conflict into your allies.
“I’ve worked with Pavel for the past five years through the development and rollout of the
Management Development Program for our region. We now have 242 managers fully trained
and, as a result of this project, we have had a 100% increase in our region 12Q Gallup
Engagement scores!” – Caesar Salas, Head of Human Resources, Administration, Quality and
Compliance at Hamburg Sud – Miami Office.
Leader Talent, LLC Executive Team has 90 years of combined experience training and
developing high-performing managers at Fortune 500 multinational corporations. For more
information or to register – www.leadertalent.com