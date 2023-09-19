Hit the Road this National Drive Electric Week with FPL’s EV Expressway

Boca Raton, FL – National Drive Electric Week starts next Friday, September 22, as electric vehicle sales are expected to grow by more than 60% this year, with Florida already having over 167,000 registered EVs on the road.

Unlike owners of regular cars, EV owners can’t be certain they’ll find fuel at the next corner. That’s why FPL’s EV Expressway online toolkit makes it easier to have an electrified road trip across the Sunshine State. The website includes curated EV road trip itineraries and an interactive map to plot your own route with convenient charging points strategically located from coast to coast.

Drivers interested in taking a convenient pre-planned electric road trip have multiple itineraries to choose from, including:

· Hallandale to West Palm Beach: Take a day trip along Florida’s iconic A1A highway. Explore the East Coast’s pristine beaches and parks.

· Naples to Sarasota: This coastal journey offers convenient charging at popular attractions such as the Naples Zoo and MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

· Jacksonville to St. Augustine: Take a weekend trip starting in Jacksonville and spend the afternoon cooling off in Ichetucknee Springs. The next day, make your way to the oldest city in the U.S. and marvel in its history and character.

The interactive travel guide can also help map out a customized journey with fun, recommended activities that allow travelers to conveniently power up, using FPL’s EVolution public charging network, as they make special memories in the Sunshine State. Drivers can see which charging ports are situated closest to their points of interest while discovering new destinations.