Hanley Foundation’s ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ Skateboarding Event was a Success

Hanley 2023

West Palm Beach, FL – Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention programs and recovery scholarships to combat addiction, officially launched the ‘Cory Bartle Memorial Fund’ on Saturday, August 26, with a skateboard and BBQ event at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. The ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ was a huge success, drawing over 150 attendees who collectively raised more than $40,000 dollars, all of which went towards the “Cory Bartle Memorial Fund.’

The ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ was conceived by the Bartle family, their close friends, and SandyJames Catering, in honor of Cory Bartle, a 34-year-old skateboarding enthusiast and rising culinary star, who lost his battle with addiction in October 2022.

“This was an opportunity for our friends in the skateboarding and culinary communities to come out and ‘get on board’ to support this critical cause,” said James Bartle, Co-Founder and Proprietor of SandyJames Catering. “It’s heartbreaking that too many young people in our community fall victim to addiction, but we want anyone suffering to know that help is available, which is why we partnered with Hanley Foundation.”

Admission included a delicious BBQ feast catered and donated by SandyJames Catering, activities, community comradery, a children’s skateboard half pipe competition underwritten by Seabreeze Building and Leeds Custom Design with prizes and an impressive demonstration by skateboard pro, Kai Canubida. Pro skateboarder Mike Rogers emceed the skateboard demonstration and competition. Attendees were also able to purchase tickets for an exciting raffle with several prizes for both adults and children.

“We are humbled by the Bartle family’s strength in their time of grief and their willingness to turn their pain into helping others experience recovery. I’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who attended and supported our lifesaving mission,” Rachel Docekal, CEO of Hanley Foundation said.

Community Partners included YMCA of the Palm Beaches and Palm Beach Atlantic University student volunteers.

About the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund

Cory Bartle was a masterful culinary artist by the age of 25 whose work brought him an incredible amount of joy. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved skateboarding and the beach. Cory was passionate about the people he loved and was willing to help people in any way he could. Cory was working hard on his recovery and wanted to be free of addiction. Unfortunately, an accidental overdose took his life in October 2022. In honor of Cory’s life, his family created the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund to support efforts to combat addiction and bring awareness about the devastating addiction crisis our generation is facing.

Donations made to the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund, administered by the Hanley Foundation, will provide lifesaving scholarships for individuals with substance use disorders who would not otherwise be able to afford treatment. The fund will also support work to educate individuals and their families on substance use disorders and the road to recovery for all involved, with the hopes of breaking the cycle of addiction and overdose.

For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org, call 561-268-2355, or email info@hanleyfoundation.org.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation, and on LinkedIn and Twitter @HanleyFNDN.