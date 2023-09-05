Good Energy and Great Friendships Help Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Open Its New Season

EWPBF Holly Milsom and Jessie Baxter

West Palm Beach, FL – On August 29, 2023, approximately 60 women walked through the doors of The Palm Beach Post to strategize about their next season. The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. (EWPBF) kicked off its 2023-2024 season with good energy, great friendships, and invitations to events, supporting local, female executives.

EWPBF President Katie Klause-Newitt, Kae Jonsons, and Amy Brand shared what the organization had in store for the new year. Klause-Newitt invited everyone to bring a friend to the EWPBF schedule, while Jonsons, vice president of Membership, explained the benefits of being part of the organization.

“Our brand is connection,” Jonsons said. “When I look through the Executive Women directory, I know I will be able to find someone who can help me.”

In addition to sharing what’s in store, the program featured Jupiter High School 10th grade students Jessie Baxter and Holly Milsom, who lead Ta Ta For Now, a Philanthropy Tank-awarded non-profit that focuses on providing quality and well-fitted undergarments to school-aged girls in Palm Beach County, who are clothing insecure. This goal of the initiative is to boost the self-esteem of young women, by providing for a very basic need that is often overlooked.

“This is the next generation of executive women,” said Klause-Newitt. “It’s very exciting to see them in action, making a difference, so early in their careers.”

The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation Inc. invites interested women to join them at these upcoming events:

September 2023

September 14

Wine Down at ELISABETTA`S

185 Banyan Blvd, West Palm Beach | 5:30 p.m.

September 20

Wine Down at TAP 42

5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton | 5:30 p.m.

October 2023

October 3

Hat`s OFF Award: EWPBF Nominated for Small Non-Profit of the Year!

Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts,

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach | 5:30 p.m.

October 25

Fall Foundation Luncheon: Announcement of this Year’s Lois C. Kwasman Recipient

Marriott 1001 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach | 11:30 am registration; 12 p.m. Lunch

December 2023

December 8

HOLIDAY EVENT

Admirals Cove: Scholarship Recipients announced and honoring our past presidents

200 Admirals Cove, Jupiter | 11:30 a.m. Registration; 12 p.m. Lunch

RSVP REQUIRED – Email info@ewpb.org or call 561-868-7070.

Empowering women to succeed and lead, the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit professional association that inspires integrity, equality, and leadership in the workplace and community. To learn more, visit www.ewpb.org