FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

Eligible public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply through Oct. 15, 2023

Juno Beach, FL – School is back in session, and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is offering $50,000 classroom makeovers for five eligible Florida schools as part of its continued commitment to STEM education.

“At FPL, we believe that knowledge is power and that by enriching students’ experiences in STEM, we can help break down barriers to opportunity and drive interest in furthering their education and future opportunities in STEM fields,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for FPL. “FPL is committed to supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators, and we do this through a number of initiatives including supporting STEM programs and providing grants for schools and teachers.”

The Classroom Makeover Grants are part of a $2 million, four-year commitment from the company’s charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation, to increase the exposure of under-represented students in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers. Funds are available to update STEM classrooms with new infrastructure, technology, or resources, including software, equipment, books and training for teachers.

Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply, and winners will be announced later this year. Previous grant recipients include:

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary in Riviera Beach, whose second-grade teacher enrolled in graduate school for STEM education and transformed their classroom into an updated STEM Lab with new computers, furniture, and virtual reality lab packs.

Dan McCarty Middle School in Fort Pierce, which transformed its STEM Lab with new robotics equipment.

Classroom transformations are underway at Lakewood Park Elementary in Fort Pierce, Lake Shore Middle School in Belle Glade. and Gifford Middle School in Vero Beach, with makeovers expected to be complete early next year.

Grant applications will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2023. For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.

As America’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL operates one of the most fuel efficient and cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2022 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the seventh time in the last eight years. The company was also recognized by Escalent in 2022 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities for the ninth consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” and recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World.” NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.