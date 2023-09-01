Four Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® Alumni Among Inc. 5000 Honorees

Honorlock, Shipmonk, The SilverLogic and ModMed ranked among America’s fastest growing companies, all got their start at the Research Park at FAU.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (August 30, 2023) – The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University is proud to announce that four companies that began their scale-up journey in the Research Park have achieved recognition in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States, and not for the first time.

Honorlock, founded by FAU alumni, which provides proctored exams and live US-based support 24/7/365 along with multiple features, was assisted with market intelligence and strategy by Global Ventures at Florida Atlantic™ as it graduated FAU Tech Runway. The company ranked for the third time, this year at number 667. Honorlock has also been honored as the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for Online Proctoring Solution of the year.

Shipmonk was also founded by an FAU graduate and is an FAU Tech Runway graduate. It is the US’ fastest-growing third-party logistics provider (3PL) for DTC, B2B, and retail fulfillment, specializing in the facilitation of sustained growth for e-commerce brands of all sizes. Shipmonk has ranked six years straight, and this year, it appeared at number 1328.

The Silverlogic (TSL) is a software engineering and consulting company focusing on custom technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and business automation to help companies leverage technology to scale to the next level. TSL, which began and grew in the Research Park’s incubator, has been ranked by Inc. four years in a row, coming in this year at 2360.

David Hartmann, founder and CEO stated, “It’s been an exciting journey, from humble beginnings sharing a room with another startup to celebrating our 10-year anniversary with 73 team members building amazing technologies enabling companies of all sizes to accelerate their growth.”

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. ModMed, which joined the Research Park community when it was a 15-person company and outgrew the facilities in 2019, was recognized at 3702. It has now appeared on the list eight times.

“As we embarked on this journey, our goal was clear: to revolutionize healthcare by empowering doctors and patients through technology. Through the support of the collaborative ecosystem at Research Park, FAU, we have transitioned from a startup to a consistent presence on Inc. 5000’s list. This achievement reflects our dedication to innovation in the healthcare industry,” commented Daniel Cane, co-founder and CEO of ModMed.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which includes a call to action for budding technology firms to apply to the Research Park at FAU’s award-winning Global Ventures incubator for second-stage companies.

Separately, GrowFL announced its Florida Companies to Watch finalists, a prestigious recognition program celebrating high-performing second-stage companies that demonstrate innovative business strategies and excellent potential for future growth. PUR-FORM and Helix VM were chosen as finalists from more than 550 applicants and are both from the Research Park at FAU and Global Ventures. For further information, see https://growfl.com/finalists-announced-for-the-13th-annual-growfl-florida-companies-to-watch/.

To learn more about Global Ventures at Florida Atlantic™, contact Ryan Lilly at rlilly@research-park.org, call (561) 416-6092, or visit www.research-park.org for details.

About the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®

The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is home to technology companies and research-based organizations working to support the research and development activities of Florida Atlantic University and to foster economic development and broaden the economic base of Broward and Palm Beach counties. The Research Park at FAU hosts Global Ventures, an international soft-landing center for second-stage technology companies and FAU Tech Runway, a South Florida public-private partnership that serves as a hub to accelerate technology development and incubate startup companies. The Research Park at FAU is a 70-acre destination for R&D companies to thrive, established in 1985, it is widely regarded as South Florida’s laboratory for new entrepreneurial ideas and technologies. The Research Park at FAU is governed by the Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority, an independent special district created by Palm Beach and Broward counties in partnership with Florida Atlantic University, organized under Chapter 159, Part V, Florida Statues. (www.research-park.org )

