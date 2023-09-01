Fifth Annual “Taste of Recovery” Culinary Festival

Chef Louie Bossi

A Food Event that Benefits Recovery, Will be held on November 4 to Benefit The Crossroads Club

Delray Beach, FL – The fifth annual Taste of Recovery will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American German Club on 5111 Lantana Road in Lake Worth. The acclaimed culinary festival will feature bites from top chefs representing restaurants throughout Palm Beach County, as well as live entertainment.

Taste of Recovery will benefit The Crossroads Club, a non-profit organization in Delray Beach that is celebrating 40 years in the community. The organization, at no charge, provides a safe haven for anyone whose life has been adversely affected by, or through, the use of addictive substances.

Participating restaurants thus far are Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, City Cellar, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Rocco’s Taco’s, Grease Burger Bar, Proper Ice Cream, Subculture Coffee, Leftovers/Foodshack, London Essence, Liquid Alchemist, and Warren, with more to be added. A “People’s Choice” Award will be given for “Best Bite,” and prominent local food writers will decide the Critics’ Choice Awards with cash prizes of $1,500 prize.

The event was founded by Chef Louie Bossi, chef/partner of Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria. Big Time Restaurant Group has been a supporter of the event since its inception. Christopher and Joan Finley are event co-chairs.

“Taste of Recovery features delicious food from our finest area restaurants, all while supporting an important cause, helping to fight addiction,” said Tony Allerton of The Crossroads Club.

Taste of Recovery sponsors include Christopher O’Conner and his company Slainte, Jewels in Time, Lauree and Phil Vasta, Planet Fitness, Finley Stetson Law and Second Chance Initiative, with more being added each day. Interested sponsors can learn more here.

Tickets are $60 prior to the event or $75 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.

About The Crossroads Club

The Crossroads Club is not a sober home or treatment center. Rather, Crossroads is a non-profit 12-Step based meeting center that supports an average of 700 people per day who are pursuing recovery from various forms of addiction. Since 1982, Crossroads has been an essential element in the recovery of countless individual residents, snowbirds, and other visitors from around the world. By providing the space for the recovery meetings to take place, Crossroads has helped empower these individuals to reemerge as positive contributors to the community and would greatly benefit from your support. Crossroads’ mission is simply to provide a wonderful safe harbor for individuals to meet in order to become true to themselves and to be released from the bondages of addiction.