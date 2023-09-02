Experience Brazilian Cinema at its Best: 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival Miami

Miami, FL – WORLD PREMIERE OF THE FILM OUR DREAM – The Story of Claudinho and Buchecha + U.S. premieres, parties, and a concert are the headlines of the 27th edition of the festival in Miami.

The Inffinito Festival Circuit, renowned for organizing international Brazilian film festivals, returns to Miami, the birthplace of its inaugural film festival, offering an array of attractions and Competitive Screenings that showcase a compelling and diverse selection of films.

On September 8th, the Festival kicks off at 7:00 pm with the documentary “INHOTIM FROM WITHIN” screening at O CINEMA SOUTH BEACH (1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139).

On September 9th, starting at 6 pm, the Brazilian Film Festival of Miami officially opens with a concert by rapper, writer, entrepreneur, presenter, and contemporary thinker Emicida at the Miami Beach Bandshell, an outdoor venue at 7275 Collins Ave in Miami Beach.

Emicida’s AmarElo concert has proven to be a remarkable experience, a celebration with communal undertones. The setlist includes new songs like the title track and “Eminência Parda,” along with pieces that have marked his career. “AmarElo” (2019), which earned him the Latin Grammy for Best Rock, called “Alternative Music in Portuguese” elevated the artist to the pantheon of Brazilian music. Using rap as a guiding thread, Emicida has combined classic and modern in an incursion that he dares to call neo-samba, also responsible for elevating him to the same level as the great masters.

The album garnered acclaim on multiple “best album” lists for the year and achieved another historic milestone by premiering at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo.

The Festival’s Competitive Screenings are scheduled from September 11th to 15th, and tickets for the films and concert are available on www.inff.online website.

All screenings will take place at Silverspot Cinema Downtown Miami (300 SE 3rd St #100, Miami, FL 33131).

For just $4.99, you can access all virtual screenings on the platform www.inff.online.

On September 16th, the Crystal Lens Awards ceremony will take place before the world premiere screening of “Our Dream – The Story of Claudinho and Buchecha,” a biopic of the funk duo. Additionally, a tribute to filmmaker Tetê Moraes will be part of this event.

Films in competition contend for the prestigious Crystal Lens Awards in various categories, such as Best Film, Screenplay, Photography, Direction, Actor, and Actress. The jury for this edition comprises professionals from the U.S. audiovisual sector.

Miami residents can acquire the VIP Member Package for $150.00, which grants one (1) ticket for any Festival screening at the Silverspot Cinema Miami, (1) VIP ticket for the Closing event, two (2) tickets for Emicida’s concert at the Miami Beach Bandshell, and two (2) virtual access passes for all 45 screenings at www.inff.online.

PREMIERES FILMS AT SILVERSPOT CINEMA

ELIS & TOM by Roberto Oliveira – HORS CONCOURS

100 min | 2022 | Documentary | Rated: G

Date: Sept. 10th | Time: 7:30 pm

Los Angeles, 1974. Tom Jobim, the originator of Bossa Nova, and Elis Regina, Brazil’s most popular singer then, meet to record what would become the most iconic album in the history of Brazilian music. Through rare and never-before-seen images, Elis & Tom reveals the conflict and joy of this unique meeting, revealing the intimacy –– and often, the difficulties –– of the creative process. São Paulo International Film Festival Critics Award, 2022.

THE PAYBACK by Maurício Eça

88 min | 2023 | Comedy | Rated: PG-13

Date: Sept. 11th | Time: 7:30 pm

The story of the housekeepers Tonha and Zildete, who have worked for Afonso and Sarita for years. Employers who do not show love for their children or workers until unusual and extreme situations make everyone rethink how they live. A critical comedy that shows that love and dignity are worth more than any other kind of power.

SUNDAY NIGHT by André Bushatsky

87 min | 2022 | Drama | Rated: R

Date: Sept.12th | Time: 7:30 pm

When Margot, mid 70’s, one of the greatest Brazilian actresses, married to Antonio, also mid 70’s, a prizewinning writer with advanced stage Alzheimer’s, gets the news that she also has Alzheimer’s, she must reconnect with their grown-up children to keep her independence and die in peace.

Best Actress Award for Marieta Severo at the Madrid Film Awards® (MADFA) 2023.

ALIEN NIGHTS by Sérgio Carvalho

90 min | 2022 | Drama | Rated: PG-13

Date: Sept.13th | Time: 7:30 pm

A rising tide of organized crime and drug trafficking propels three young friends towards tragedy in a Brazilian city in the heart of the Amazon. Winner in the Best Film category at the 2022 Gramado Film Festival.

BEHIND THE DOORS by Julia Rezende

114 min | 2022 | Drama | Rated: R

Date: Sept.14th | Time: 7:30 pm

Rafa and Mari are in a traditional and stable marriage. Their union has been peaceful until a new couple, Fred and Isis, move into the apartment next door. The new neighbors are supporters of an open relationship, separate love, open sex, and have decided they won’t have children. This kind of relationship challenges and provokes Mari to question her own marriage.

THE PASTOR AND THE REVOLUTIONARY by José Eduardo Belmonte

115 min | 2022 | Drama | Rated: PG-13

Date: Sept.14th | Time: 9:30 pm

At the turn of the millennium, Juliana, the illegitimate daughter of a colonel who has just committed suicide, finds out that her father was a torturer during the military dictatorship in Brazil. Best film at the 55th Brasília Film Festival.

FOGARÉU by Flávia Neves

Drama | 100 min | HD | 2022 | Rated: G

Date: Sept.15th | Time: 7:30 pm

FOGARÉU stands between the real and the fantastical, the colonial past and the overwhelming modernity of agribusiness. Brazil’s mid-western city of Goiás is the set of encounters between the young Fernanda and her secret roots. She returns to the ranch of her powerful uncle, the city’s mayor after her adoptive mother’s death to implode certainties and let the painful truth about her origins emerge. An official selection of the Berlin Film Festival 2022.

PEARL by Murilo Benício

Drama | 92 min | HD | 2022 | Rated: PD-13

Date: Sept.15th | Time: 9:30 pm

Inspired by the theatrical work of Mauro Rasi, the film tells the story of the matriarch Pérola through the gaze and memory of her son Mauro. A mother and son reunion has conflicts and dreams emerge while constructing a swimming pool in the backyard. A portrait of an ordinary family that fights, makes peace, cries, and celebrates.

OUR DREAM – THE STORY OF CLAUDINHO AND BUCHECHA by Eduardo Albergaria

HORS CONCOURS

Drama | 120 min | HD | 2023 | Rated: G

Date: Sept.16th | Time: 7:30 pm

“Our dream” is a biopic of “Claudinho e Buchecha,” the most successful national funk melody duo in Brazilian music history. The film portrays their friendship as a force of overcoming and triumphing, showcasing how their rhythm and poetry from the periphery conquered Brazil. It’s a true story filled with fantasy, blending drama, tragedy, humor, surprises, and redemption, creating an emotional and enjoyable musical experience.

Before the film screening, the official award ceremony of the Festival will take place featuring the Crystal Lens award in the following categories: Best Film – Audience and Jury Choice, Best Director, Best Photography, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Actor.

The event will also be held at Silverspot Cinema Downtown Miami with an after Party at Maze Lounge.

The 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival is sponsored by:

The State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) State Partnership Award, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the City of Miami Beach Cultural Affairs Program and Cultural Arts Council (CAC), Garcia Family Foundation and Titanio Films

Inffinito Ambassadors: Laura Fernandes, Liliana Kawase and Renata Garcia

Official Hotel: Hotel Trouvail Miami Beach

Support: Brazilian General Consulate Miami, Instituto Guimarães Rosa, Little Brazil Restaurant, Paula Alves Hair, ATC Cargo, Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce FL and Blist.