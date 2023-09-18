City of Boca Raton Wins Five SUNsational Awards for Special Events

SunSational Awards 2023

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton was recently awarded with five SUNsational Awards by the Florida Festivals & Events Association (FFEA) during their 29th annual convention and tradeshow. The program recognizes members’ innovation, individuality and creative collaboration.

Nominations were accepted in ten categories, including Printed Materials; Outdoor Advertisement; PR / Media Campaign; Photo; Promotional Item; T-shirt; Broadcast Media; Multimedia Marketing. Events and Programming. Each category included three budget levels. Over 200 events submitted their materials for consideration.

The City of Boca Raton was awarded First Place for Promotional Video (FAU Community Celebration) and Promotional Item (Summer in the City branded beach towel; Second Place for Promotional Video (Food Truck Fridays); and Third Place for Photo Opp Area (MLK Event) and Photo.

“We strive to provide our community with the highest quality events and programs. As such, our team is thrilled to receive this state-wide recognition,” said Richard Mahler, City of Boca Raton Community Events Coordinator.

Nominations were judged by a blue ribbon panel representing media outlets, printing companies, website designers, photographers, promotional marketing professionals and social media experts.

“The SUNsational Awards have recognized and celebrated the talents of our members for more than two decades,” said Suzanne Neve, CEO of the FFEA. “We’re proud of our members and their events – and excited to recognize them in this way each year. This year in particular was incredibly rewarding as we showcased the innovation and resilience of festival and event organizers throughout the state during this unprecedented time.”

About the Florida Festivals & Events Association (FFEA)

Celebrating 29 years, FFEA is a not-for-profit association dedicated to supporting and promoting more than 5,500 festivals, events, and fairs in the state of Florida through education, networking and dissemination of information and the cultivation of high standards. For more information about FFEA, visit www.ffea.com.

About Boca Raton:

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 48 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.