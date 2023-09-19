Celebrating Jewish Culture through Cinema 

Inaugural Boca International Jewish Film Festival Aims to Become Largest

Judeo-Centric Festival in the U.S.

Set for February 25 – March 17, 2024

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca International Jewish Film Festival, a celebration of the rich tapestry of Jewish and Israeli culture through the art of filmmaking, is set for February 25 – March 17, 2024, with screenings at Cinemark Palace 20 and the Movies of Delray.

Spearheaded by dynamic visionaries, Wendy Honig and Lesley Rich, the Boca International Jewish Film Festival invites the community to explore, appreciate, and celebrate Jewish stories with a thought-provoking line-up of premiere films.

Honig and Rich began their Jewish film adventure at the Palm Beach International Film Festival in 2014, which evolved with a group of dedicated screeners and patrons to create the Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival in 2017. By 2023, the festival grew to become the 2nd largest of its kind in the U.S. With the Boca International Jewish Film Festival, Honig and Rich are committed to surpassing that success in building the largest Judeo-centric film festival in the country.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans for the Boca International Jewish Film Festival,” said Honig. “Film has the power to inspire, educate, and connect people, and we are confident this festival will do just that.”

“This festival provides an opportunity to share stories, promote dialogue and foster a deeper understanding of Jewish culture,” added Rich. “And, with the support of generous sponsors, we are proud to present the Billi and Bernie Marcus Year-Round Programs, and Marilyn and Jay Weinberg Holocaust Film Series, extending further screenings and special events to our community.”

Preludes to the Boca Jewish International Film Festival include:

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport

Exclusive screening and Q&A with Oscar award-winning filmmaker, Deborah Oppenheimer and professor Dr. Robert Watson.

January 18 at 2 p.m.

Movies of Delray

Narrated by Dame Judi Dench, this film chronicles the remarkable British rescue operation which saved the lives of nearly 10,000 children from Nazi-occupied Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia and Danzig by transporting them to Great Britain.

Celebrate the Festival’s official Cinebash opening event with dinner, followed by a screening TBA

Tuesday, January 30 at 5 p.m.

Wick Theater

A complete line-up of Festival films, screenings and special events will be announced in the coming months. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit www.JFilmBoca.org.

About the Boca International Jewish Film Festival:

The Boca International Jewish Film Festival is a non-profit organization celebrating Jewish culture through the medium of film. Founded by Wendy Honig, Lesley Rich and Arleen Roberts, the festival aims to bring together diverse audiences to explore and appreciate the rich tapestry of Jewish spirit, culture, traditions and humor. With a thoughtfully curated selection of films, year ‘round programming, discussions and special events, the Boca International Jewish Film Festival promises to be a cultural highlight for the Boca Raton community and beyond.