Bryn Mawr Capital Management Is Simplifying Retirement Planning Services

Navigating the intricate rules and regulations of retirement investments has made it crucial for employers to seek partnerships with experts who can offer valuable insights and timely guidance. In the realm of company retirement planning, employers have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of their employees. To fulfill this responsibility, they often turn to fiduciaries who can manage and optimize their retirement plans while assisting plan sponsors in meeting their fiduciary obligations. Bryn Mawr Capital Management is committed to delivering this expertise precisely. As an SEC-registered investment adviser, Bryn Mawr Capital Management offers a range of investment options and retirement plan solutions. Their hands-on, customer-centric approach tailors plan portfolios to meet diverse client goals and objectives.

What sets Bryn Mawr Capital Management apart from its competitors is its commitment to go beyond ordinary investment selection and monitoring. Instead, their pragmatic team constructs client retirement plan investments based on risk-adjusted return metrics. Bryn Mawr Capital Management emphasizes the risk-adjusted returns of investments every quarter, using a five-year rolling basis as their benchmark. The team prioritizes performance, expenses, and the risk associated with each investment within its peer group.

Another key differentiator is incorporating client feedback and plan participants’ goals and objectives into the plan design. By actively listening to clients and implementing specific plan designs, Bryn Mawr Capital Management distinguishes itself as an ERISA 3(38) Investment Manager or a 3(21) Investment Advisor. The team consistently poses critical questions that challenge organizations to align their retirement plan designs with their company culture and goals. With the assistance of a fiduciary, plan sponsors can focus on other essential aspects of their business while still meeting their fiduciary obligations. Jacqueline Reeves, Director of Retirement Plan Services, states, “We remain focused on the best interests of plan participants and their beneficiaries. We believe healthy, happy employees will retire as healthy, happy individuals. Our comprehensive approach to constructing company retirement plans helps clients understand the complexities of the market as we develop a suitable retirement plan tailored to their needs.”

Bryn Mawr Capital Management’s client engagement begins with a comprehensive one-on-one session, where they listen to employees and gain a deep understanding of the retirement plan’s design scope. This is reinforced by a team specializing in customized retirement plan solutions and fiduciary oversight, which drives the creation of an optimized design. Above all, their plan specialists help reduce client liability and stay well-informed to assess risks, trends, and ideas.

As an ERISA 3(38or3(21) fiduciary, Bryn Mawr Capital Management strengthens the prudent process through impactful investment research and a well-developed approach. Once the desired investment policy statement is established, Bryn Mawr Capital Management analyzes, monitors, and executes crucial company retirement plan changes. The role of an investment manager brings valuable benefits to retirement plan sponsors and participants alike. By leveraging investment selection and monitoring expertise, Bryn Mawr Capital Management builds well-diversified portfolios tailored to individual needs. Delegating fiduciary responsibilities reduces liability for sponsors while promoting better retirement outcomes.

As plan consultants, Bryn Mawr Capital Management educates plan sponsors, helping them effectively review, analyze, and benchmark their plan design and scope. Taking a consultative approach, they guide clients through the proposal process, monitor investment selections, and employ a proprietary investment screening process to advise them on investments. They also collaborate with the company’s C-suite to make intelligent assumptions about future budgetary considerations, taking an economical approach. Bryn Mawr Capital Management assists companies in understanding and effectively implementing successful plans, including traditional 401(k), 403(b), profit-sharing, engaging cash balance plans, and non-qualified plan strategies.

The firm’s robust research credibility enables seamless execution of the organization’s retirement investment process while providing fiduciary protection. Choosing a plan fiduciary should be a thoughtful process involving careful consideration of their experience, credentials, and alignment with the company’s culture. By partnering with a competent and dedicated investment manager, retirement plan sponsors can provide differentiated services that optimize plan performance and support participants’ financial well-being throughout their retirement years. Outsourced plan fiduciaries offer an extra layer of protection, allowing sponsors to offload the burden of selecting, monitoring, and replacing investments.

Overall, Bryn Mawr Capital Management simplifies retirement planning services by providing expert guidance, customized solutions, and fiduciary oversight. Their customer-centric approach ensures clients receive tailored retirement plans that align with their goals and objectives, ultimately promoting financial security and well-being for plan

participants.

Are you confident that your company’s retirement plan is effectively designed to meet your employees’ diverse goals and objectives while fulfilling your fiduciary duties? Bryn Mawr Capital Management is ready to serve your needs! Our comprehensive approach to constructing company retirement plans helps clients understand the complexities of the market as we develop a suitable retirement plan tailored to their needs. Learn more by visiting their website: https://www.bmt.com/