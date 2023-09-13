B&P Industry ICON Misha Ezratti, President of GL Homes, Shares His Pathway to Success with Jewish Federation President-CEO Matt Levin

Misha Ezratti

Business & Professional (B&P) Division of the Jewish Federation of South Palm County hosts a notable president-to-president dialogue on September 27, 2023

Boca Raton, FL – Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders are invited to listen to a dynamic conversation between two presidents, as they share their perspectives on the intersection of success, business development and philanthropy.

Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes, will be the featured guest as the 2023 Industry ICON of the Business & Professional (B&P) Division of the Jewish Federation of South Palm County. Matt Levin, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation, will join Ezratti in an engaging dialogue. Guests will enjoy a conversation about current business trends; how to incorporate philanthropy into a successful, business model; and the influence of culture on the workplace from leaders in for-profit and nonprofit industries.

The B&P Industry ICON event will be held 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Zinman Hall on the Federation’s campus, 9901 Donna Klein Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33428. The evening will include a buffet dinner before the ICON presentation.

GL Homes is one of the largest Florida home builders currently building single-family homes in Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Collier, Hillsborough, Pasco and Lee counties. More than 100,000 people live in GL Homes communities.

A Boston University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Ezratti has worked in every department at GL Homes since he began his career with the company in 2002.

GL Homes believes in a philosophy of ‘you get what you give’. At the heart of the company’s philanthropic focus is breaking the cycle of homelessness, hunger relief, education and children. GL Homes continues to be a great supporter of Jewish causes in Florida, Israel and beyond. Read more about GL Homes’ investment in the communities it serves here: https://glhomes.com and https://glhomesphilanthropy.com

Previous Industry ICON speakers have included Caryl M. Stern, Executive Director of the Walton Family Foundation; Leon Cooperman, Chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, a New York-based investment advisory firm; Don Broide, co-founder of Purolite, one of the world’s largest innovators in biotech applications and manufacturing; Mike Leven, a hospitality visionary and former Chairman and Chief Executive of Georgia Aquarium; Jeff Rubin Founder & CEO IT’SUGAR; Jeff Bleustein, and former CEO of Harley-Davidson and Lewis Katz (Z”I), former owner of NJ Nets/Devils.

“ICON always presents a wonderful opportunity to hear from an industry leader and take away something salient and valuable in business,” said Shari Cohen, co-chair of the Industry ICON series. Cohen and Series Co-Chair Geil Bilu invite those who may be interested in networking with B&P to attend and find out what the Division has to offer.

“B&P, as a Division, offers advantages to our donors that cannot be found in other organizations. We marry personal philanthropy with professional networking in a way that is culturally meaningful and builds community both locally and globally,” Bilu said.

Cost to attend is $65; RSVP at https://jewishboca.org/bpicon

Co-chaired by Ken Lebersfeld and Michelle Hollister, Esq., the Business & Professional (B&P) Division of the Jewish Federation of South Palm County has established itself as the premier way for local Jewish professionals to grow their business, broaden their networks and do good in the world by helping others. As host to accomplished speakers, dynamic programming, exclusive mentorship opportunities and special events for men and women, our B&P Division has set a new standard in business networking and philanthropy.

For more information on B&P and to learn how to get involved contact:

Rachel Harri Weiser

Director, Business Philanthropy

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

561.852.3128; rachelwe@bocafed.org

About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County (JFSPBC)

Rooted in Jewish values, the JFSPBC seeks to foster and sustain a strong, compassionate and dynamic Jewish community for today and tomorrow. With the help of donors, supporters and partner agencies, we are equipped and empowered to provide for the Jewish people locally, in Israel and around the world. Situated on a 100-acre campus-the largest in the world-the JFSPBC is the cornerstone of Jewish life in South Palm Beach County. To learn more, visit www.jewishboca.org or call 561.852.3100.