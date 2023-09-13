Boca Raton Leaders Appointed to Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committees: Council Member Yvette Drucker and Deputy City Manager George S. Brown Selected to Serve

(Boca Raton, FL) – The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that City of Boca Raton Council Member Yvette Drucker and Deputy City Manager George S. Brown were appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2023-2024 Legislative Policy Committees. Drucker will serve on the Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Policy Committee, while Brown will serve on the Municipal Administration Policy Committee, representing two of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees.

Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs, and members were appointed by Florida League of Cities President Greg Ross, Mayor of Cooper City.

As Legislative Policy Committee members, Drucker and Brown will help develop the League’s Legislative Platform, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation. Committee members are also asked to serve as advocates for local decision-making throughout the legislative process.

“I am excited to continue my work on legislative policy as Boca Raton’s representative with the Florida League of Cities,” said Drucker. “Transportation, infrastructure, and housing affordability are priorities for our city, so sharing our plans and learning from other communities will help Florida become more sustainable and innovative.”

Brown commented, “It is imperative we work to inform our State legislators about the value of and need for municipal home rule to preserve and improve the quality of life for Boca Raton residents and all Floridians.”

