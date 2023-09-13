Boca Chamber Board Chair Jacqueline Reeves Named in “Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance of 2023”

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance of 2023. In recent times, there has been a remarkable upswing in the inclusion of women in the traditionally male-dominated realm of finance. Increasingly, companies are recognizing that gender diversity can foster innovation, enhance productivity, and bolster profitability. As a result of these fundamental changes in the world of finance, women are now shattering barriers and assuming pivotal roles in areas such as investment banking, top CFO positions, budget leaders, and financial analysis, among many others.

Recognized as a standard of excellence within the industry, this award honors and pays tribute to the remarkable women who are making a significant impact on the financial community. These female leaders serve as prime examples of the essential attributes required for success in their field. Their unwavering determination, astute decision-making, persistence, and resolute dedication not only empowers them but also paves the way for a sector poised to reap long-term benefits.

Among this year’s awardees is Jacqueline Reeves, Director of Retirement Plan Services with Bryn Mawr Capital Management, and Chair of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. With more than 20 years of experience in wealth management, Jacqueline provides a foundation of research and analysis for retirement planning. She operates a central repository for research, process, and monitoring by developing a risk-adjusted return analysis that is used throughout the client base.

Before joining the company, Jacqueline served as an institutional equity research analyst as well as director of research and head of financial institutions research at firms including Ryan Beck, Putnam Lovell, Citigroup, Janney Montgomery, CS First Boston, and Rothschild. She’s led a research team with more than a hundred companies under coverage. Jacqueline performed extensive financial modeling and analysis.

She is a Board Certified FiduciaryTM, AIFA®, and PPCTM designations. Jacqueline is a resource to the national media, including CNBC, Bloomberg television and radio, The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, and various other printed media.

Ms. Reeves joins other prominent awardees that include Katie Henry, the VP of Corporate Finance, Accounting & Treasury for MITRE, where she leads the company’s $2.2B enterprise-wide financial operations. Henry, who has completed the KPMG Executive Leadership Institute for Women program, has extensive experience, including nearly 20 years at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she oversaw an $8B budget. An industry veteran with 34 years of experience in the financial industry, Cerita Battles is the Managing Director and Head of Community & Affordable Lending at JPMorgan Chase. Battles, who was identified by the Florida Diversity Council as one of the Most Influential Women in the State of Florida, has also been affiliated with multiple corporate boards in the industry during her lengthy career. Additionally, we have Solita Marcelli, the Chief Investment Officer of Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management, which boasts over $1.3T in total invested assets. Away from UBS, Marcelli serves on several committees of the UJA Federation of New York, including the Wall Street Strategic Council and Finance Committee.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance of 2023. Click here to read the full article.