BACCF Independence Gala Dinner Celebrates Brazilian Independence

On September 7th, the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (BACCF) hosted its annual Independence Gala Dinner, paying tribute to Brazil’s Independence Day. This year’s event took place at the renowned Fogo de Chão steakhouse in Coral Gables and was graced by the presence of the BACCF’s honorary president and Consul General of Brazil in Miami, Ambassador André Odenbreit, accompanied by his wife, Ambassador Gilda Araújo de Souza.

With approximately 200 distinguished guests in attendance, the spotlight of the evening shone on Lawrence Johnson, former CEO and board member of Fogo de Chão, who received the prestigious Business & Social Responsibility Award. The honor was presented by Alexandre Piquet, the current president of the BACCF.

The gala was a resounding success, filled with Brazilian spirit, camaraderie, and a touch of elegance. As guests gathered at the Fogo de Chão, the atmosphere was electric with excitement and pride for Brazil’s rich history and its enduring cultural ties with the United States.

Ambassador André Odenbreit, a respected figure in the Brazilian diplomatic corps, brought an air of distinction to the event. His presence underscored the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the strong bilateral relations between Brazil and the United States.

Lawrence Johnson, the recipient of the Business & Social Responsibility Award, was celebrated for his exceptional contributions to the business community and for exemplifying social responsibility in his endeavors. This accolade recognized not only his professional achievements but also his commitment to giving back to the community.

The evening was beautifully captured by the lenses of photographers Ronira Fruhstuck and Demetrius Borges, ensuring that the memories of this special occasion will be cherished for years to come.

The BACCF Independence Gala Dinner serves as a testament to the thriving Brazilian-American community in Florida and the enduring bonds between the two nations. It’s not only a celebration of Brazil’s independence but also an opportunity to honor outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the business world and their communities.

As the night came to a close, the BACCF once again succeeded in creating an unforgettable evening of unity and celebration, strengthening the ties that bind Brazil and the United States together, both culturally and economically.