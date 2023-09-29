American Humane to Honor Nation’s Most Heroic Canines at the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® Gala

American Humane CEO Robin Ganzert, left, with 2022 Hero Dog of the Year winner, Ethan the Shelter Dog (Capehart)

Palm Beach, FL — American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, will host the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® Gala at The Breakers Palm Beach on Friday, November 10 at 6pm. Tickets are $1,000 per person. The Breakers is located at 1 S. County Road, Palm Beach.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement.