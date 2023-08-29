Two famous local pro golfers to “star”  in PGA Championship here in Boca 

Pro golf Hall of Famer and defending champion Bernhard Langer, and LPGA pro and NBC/Golf Channel analyst and reporter Morgan Pressel will take part in Boca’s only PGA pro golf tournament, the TimberTech Championship Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 at the newly remodeled Old Course at Broken Sound.

Tickets and packages will go on sale shortly at https://www.timbertechchampionship.com/, tournament director Steve Marino said to give Boca’s pro golf following a heads up. New hospitality packages are available for areas behind the 16th and 18th greens on the re-configured Old Course. Players will find the 18th green, not the 16th, the final hole this year, Marino said. Aiming for a younger crowd to reflect Boca’s demographics, post-round entertainment will feature a DJ and dancing at Tito’s After Party on the Deck, Marino added.

Among the top players coming to Boca for this year’s tournament, according to the Tour, are:

Defending champion and all-time PGA TOUR Champions wins leader Langer, a Boca Raton resident and Hall of Famer, the tournament’s only three-time winner;

Hall of Famers Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Colin Montgomerie;

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker, the 2021 TimberTech Championship winner;

Former major champions Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, David Toms, Justin Leonard, Stewart Cink, Y.E. Yang, Mike Weir, Lee Janzen and Vijay Singh.

Pressel will be the pro at the 13th Christine E. Lynn women’s pro-am and Health & Wellness Day that traditionally opens the TimberTech Championship here, Marino said after the $400,000 check presentation to Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, part of Baptist Health South, for the 2022 tournament proceeds. The hospital through its foundation is the tournament’s primary nonprofit recipient.

Well known for her fundraising for breast cancer treatment and research through her foundation based at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca, Pressel, 35, helped the hospital launch its mobile Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Mammovan in her late mother’s name to help women who can’t afford early diagnosis.

Pressel lost her Mom to breast cancer when Morgan was a young teenager.

For the men’s pro-ams leading up to play Nov. 3, contact Anthony Greco at Pro Links Sports https://www.timbertechchampionship.com/partnerships/pro-am#contact-form

At the recent check presentation were: Dick Schmidt, executive chairman of TimberTech and his wife fellow philanthropist Barbara Schmidt; Jerry Fedele, former hospital CEO and the tournament chairman with his wife and fellow philanthropist Terry Fedele; Christine E. Lynn, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University philanthropist who chairs the hospital’s board of directors. Also there were Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, hospital CEO Lincoln Mendez, and Martin Larkin, president, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation.