TimberTech Championship Gives $400K to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital

L to R: Mark Larkin, President, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation; Ken Kennerly, Co-Executive Director, TimberTech Championship and EVP, ProLinks Sports; Scott Singer, Mayor of the City of Boca Raton; Amanda Cimaglia, Vice President, ESG and Corporate Affairs, AZEK – TimberTech; Steve Marino, Tournament Director, TimberTech Championship; Lincoln Mendez, CEO, Boca Raton Regional Hospital; Christine E. Lynn; and Jerry Fedele, Chairman of the Boca Raton Champions Golf Charities

Boca Raton, FL – The TimberTech Championship is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year, a $400,000 donation has been made to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, part of Baptist Health South Florida. The money was raised through the TimberTech Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions playoff event held last November in Boca Raton.



“At TimberTech/AZEK, developing relationships and positively impacting the communities in which we operate and serve are core to who we are,” said Amanda Cimaglia, Vice President, ESG & Corporate Affairs for The AZEK Company, parent company of TimberTech. “Through the TimberTech Championship and the donations made, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the people and communities of Boca Raton, creating a healthier, brighter and more sustainable future for all.”



The donation to the hospital is part of the more than $527,000 given to nonprofits this year from the Championship. Overall, the TimberTech Championship has donated more than $3 million to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital and other local charities since the championship’s inception.



“We are proud of what we have raised for the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and other local charities,” said Ken Kennerly, Co-Executive Director of the TimberTech Championship. “We are very excited about the future of the tournament and our continued partnership with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital.”



A majority of the $3 million received from the TimberTech Championship has been directed to the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute, part of the Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Women’s Health & Wellness Institute, which opened in 2015, serves 65,000 women a year.



“It’s all about having a health-care that is strong, state-of-the-art and provides the best possible care to everyone who needs it,” said Mark Larkin, President of the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation. “The TimberTech Championship not only has raised more than $3 million for our hospital, it also has raised awareness about what we do for our community.”



Among the top stars expected to play in the TimberTech Championship are defending champion and all-time PGA TOUR Champions wins leader Bernhard Langer, a Boca Raton resident and Hall of Famer who is the tournament’s only three-time winner; Hall of Famers Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Colin Montgomerie; reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker, the 2021 TimberTech Championship winner; and former major champions Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, David Toms, Justin Leonard, Stewart Cink, Y.E. Yang, Mike Weir, Lee Janzen and Vijay Singh.



The 2023 TimberTech Championship will return to the Old Course at the Broken Sound Club, Nov. 3-5. New hospitality packages are available for areas behind the 16th and 18th greens on the re-configured Old Course. Patrons can purchase upgraded tickets for the Corona Terrace at the 16th featuring Meiomi Wines and the Retreat at 18 presented by Celebrity Cruises. In addition, there will be post-round entertainment with a DJ and dancing at Tito’s After Party on the Deck.



For more information about the tournament, including volunteer, pro-am and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.TimberTechChampionship.com.



ABOUT TIMBERTECH®

TimberTech by AZEK is one of the world’s leading brands for beautiful, sustainable, high-performance wood-alternative decking and outdoor living products. TimberTech’s parent company, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK), is consistently recognized as a market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics. Products across AZEK’s outdoor living portfolio are made from up to 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota.



For additional information, please visit azekco.com.



About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).



All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Tournament programming is available via 25+ TV linear partners in 145+ countries and territories, with 25 channels carrying long-form and/or highlights coverage, and 200+ hours of live coverage distributed in 135+ countries and territories. Programming is also available via the OTT platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR in every market outside of the United States, excluding China and Korea, with live coverage distributed in 130+ countries and territories.

