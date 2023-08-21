The City of Delray Beach Offers Expedited Permits for Summer Heat Emergencies

Delray Beach, FL – To help residents stay comfortable in the summer heat, the City of Delray Beach’s Development Services Department offers an expedited permit process, called “walk through” permits. Walk through permits are available for emergencies such as air conditioning, roof, and water heater repairs or replacements.

“No one should have to live without air conditioning or with a roof in need of repairs, especially in the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer,” said Anthea Gianniotes, the City of Delray Beach’s Development Services Director.

Walk through permits are in place to prioritize and expedite certain permit approvals and inspections. The City of Delray Beach also allows residents to apply for A/C permits 24-hours after their repairs are complete. The walk through permit application is the same process as standard permit applications, the only difference is a faster turnaround time. Using ePlans, the City’s digital plan review system, walk through permits can be found under “Express Permits” in the menu.

ePlans launched in November 2022, digitized the City’s plan review system, and now allows residents and contractors to submit all permit applications (except for demolition) online. Applicants can also check the status of their application, request inspections, pay, and download their permit without ever having to visit City Hall.

For more information on the City of Delray Beach’s ePlans digital permit submission platform, please visit https://bit.ly/delraybeacheplans.

About The City of Delray Beach

The City of Delray Beach is a charming, vibrant city of dynamic and diverse communities. Fostering an authentic and inspiring community that celebrates its history while building toward the future, the City was an All-America City Winner in 1993, 2001, and 2017, the first city in Florida to do so. The City was named the 5th best city for small businesses in the U.S. by Verizon Business and Coastal Living Magazine named the City America’s Happiest Seaside Town and one of the 10 Best Little Beach Towns in Florida. USA TODAY also named Atlantic Avenue one of America’s 10 Great Shopping Streets. For more information, please visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/.