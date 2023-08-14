The City of Boca Raton Announces Winners of the 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition

DNA (Under 20 winner)

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton recently announced the winners of the 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition, with each band receiving a $2,500 prize.

“These remarkable local artists struck a ‘chord’ with us, displaying tremendous talent and passion,” said Richard Mahler, Community Events Coordinator for the City of Boca Raton.

The Under 20 winner was DNA from Delray Beach, with Noah Kriegstein (16), drummer; Devin Shattuck (17), vocals; Kai Beres (17), bass; and Nick Pierce (17), guitar. The Over 20 winner, The Fallen Kiwi, from Fort Lauderdale, featured music by Reinaldo Martinez Perugorria (36), guitar; Rasiel Morales Rios (40), drums; Lisandra Monzon (35), vocals; Jose Gazo (37), guitar; and Camilo Vera Lubian (34), bass.

The People’s Choice Award, selected via on-line voting during the performances, went to Midnight3 from Parkland with Layla Bronkhorst (14), lead vocals, bass and keys; Bella Bronkhorst (17), guitar and backup vocals; and Selena Bronkhorst (20), drums and backup vocals.

Winners were selected by a panel of local judges, Addiel Gomez, Director of Student Media, Florida Atlantic University; Brittany Flores, Florida Region President, Live Nation; and Chrissy Gibson, Assistant City Manager, City of Boca Raton.

Finalists in the Over 20 category included Atomic Pleasures, AWALL, HADEE and The Fallen Kiwi. Under 20 finalists included Ava Violet, DNA, Midnight3, Ripped Jorts and Seda Sol.

