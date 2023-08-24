Take the Stage! Dance Program for Youth with Disabilities

Special Pops Take the Stage1

Broward County, FL – Youths ages 6 to 17 with developmental disabilities are invited to participate in a free dance program offered by Broward County Parks Special Populations Section. Take the Stage! will be offered on Saturdays starting September 9th through October 28th. Program I runs from 9:15 to 10AM for ages 6 to 10. Program II is from 10:15 to 11AM and targets ages 11 to 17. The program is free, but space is limited, and preregistration is required. Both programs will be based in Room #4 at Central Park Multi-Purpose Center (9151 NW Second St., Plantation 33324; 954-452-2510).

From hip-hop to jazz to breakdancing, the program teaches diverse forms of contemporary dance. Participants will groove to the newest hits of today, as well as some throwback classics. The emphasis is on learning in a fun, active, and noncompetitive setting while focusing on enhancing coordination, rhythm, socialization, self-awareness, self-expression, and self-confidence. Assistance will be provided by experienced volunteer student dancers from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Consistent attendance is required for this program, as each week participants will build on skills they learned the prior week.

For further information or to preregister, call the Special Populations Section at 954-357-8170, or email SpecialPopulations@Broward.org.

