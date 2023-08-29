Take Stock in Children Palm Beach showcases higher education at Palm Beach State College

Hundreds of Palm Beach County youth in grades 6-12, their parents and mentors gathered at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade campus Aug. 23 to connect and experience the college environment.

The event was part of a multiyear model of the nonprofit organization Take Stock in Children Palm Beach, which collaborates with PBSC to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for postsecondary education.

“As we embark on another year of empowering underserved students, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County extends its heartfelt gratitude to Palm Beach State College for a fruitful partnership over a decade,” said Nancy Stellway, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach executive director.

“The College’s unwavering support has provided us with a crucial platform to conduct our annual back-to-school workshops on campus, equipping low-income students with the tools they need for college and career success,” Stellway added. “With 60% of our students finding their educational path at Palm Beach State College, this collaboration stands as a beacon of hope, proving that dedication to education can transform lives.”

The early evening event also gave participants an opportunity to learn about the various programs and opportunities offered by PBSC.

“It was a pleasure to host the Take Stock in Children Back-to-School workshop for youth, parents and mentors to all come together to support college success. The organization motto of ‘Transforming Florida One Student at a Time’ resonates with me, as PBSC’s mission is also to transform lives; what a wonderful collaboration to support Palm Beach County’s youth,” said Dr. LaTanya McNeal, executive dean of the Belle Glade campus.

Danielle Oldham, director of program services for Take Stock in Children Palm Beach expressed how valuable the experience was for their youngsters, parents and mentors.

“Take Stock in Children Palm Beach celebrates the enduring alliance with Palm Beach State College, a partnership embodying educational empowerment,” Oldham said. “Through the generosity of the College in hosting our back-to-school workshops on its campus, we continue to shape the futures of countless low-income students. With a remarkable 60% of our graduates choosing Palm Beach State College as their higher education destination, this collaboration stands as a testament to the power of dreams nurtured and the transformative impact of collaboration between organizations dedicated to breaking down barriers and nurturing potential.”

Take Stock in Children currently supports 1,200 students enrolled in 29 middle and high schools and college in Palm Beach County. During the past 20 years, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach has helped thousands of students move down the path to college completion. Its student data system shows 74% of its student’s complete college, compared to the Florida average of 27% for students in poverty.