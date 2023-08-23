Successful Charity Event Raises Funds and Awareness for Worthy Cause

Janice Williams assembles a bouquet

Boca Raton, FL – Open Hearts for Orphans, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources for orphaned, abandoned, and at-risk children, announces the success of its first “Festival Days” event in coordination with the Boca Chamber.

“Bourbon, Bubbly, and Bouquets,” sponsored by All Digital Marketing Consultants, a partner agency of Hearst Media, took place Aug. 8, 2023, at STRONG Wellness + Fitness Studio in Boca Raton, drawing a diverse and enthusiastic crowd of supporters, volunteers, and community members.

Event Highlights:

“Bourbon, Bubbly, & Bouquets” raised funds and created awareness for the overall mission of Open Hearts for Orphans. Attendees experienced a memorable evening filled with cocktails served by Warren American Whiskey Kitchen, food from Rafina Greek Taverna in suburban Boca Raton, and a flower bar, giving attendees a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause.

· Flower Bar:

NY Floral in Boca Raton provided gorgeous stems, and for a donation, attendees could make their own beautiful bouquets to take home and remember the event.

· Presentations:

Guests heard from the CEO of Open Hearts for Orphans, Lisa Murphy, about the charity’s “Funding Hope, Funding Life, Funding Love” campaign. STRONG Wellness + Fitness Studio owner Christina Mummaw, and Emily Lawless, for Allegiance Home Health, the major sponsor of Boca Chamber Festival Days, also shared messages.

· Silent Auctions/Raffles:

A wide array of valuable items generously donated by local businesses and supporters allowed attendees to bid on items and contribute to the fundraising efforts through the purchase of raffle tickets.

Community Support:

Open Hearts for Orphans extends heartfelt gratitude to STRONG Wellness & Fitness Studio and All Digital Marketing Consultants, whose unwavering support made the event possible.

Impact:

Through the collective efforts of attendees, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, “Bourbon, Bubbly, & Bouquets” successfully raised $3,000. These funds will be directly channeled into our “Say Yes” adoption grant program, specifically our ARISE program, created to provide Adoption Resources, Information, Stories, & Encouragement, propelling our mission forward locally and creating a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. The event garnered more community awareness and social media engagement, amplifying our message about the cause in the local area.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support shown by our community, and we welcome additional donations and funding for challenge grants in our community. The success of ‘Bourbon, Bubbly, & Bouquets’ reiterates the shared commitment we all have towards creating a positive impact in this area. Together, we are making strides towards changing the world, by helping one vulnerable child at a time,” said Lisa Murphy, founder and CEO of Open Hearts for Orphans.

For more information about Open Hearts for Orphans, its mission, and upcoming events, please visit www.openheartsfororphans.org or contact Lisa Murphy at (561) 827-2222. Follow the charity on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT OPEN HEARTS FOR ORPHANS: https://openheartsfororphans.org/

Open Hearts for Orphans provides resources for orphaned, abandoned, and at-risk children around the world through medical intervention, meeting basic needs, and providing “Say Yes” grants for families in the adoption process. Jim and Lisa Murphy founded OHFO in 2016, six years after losing their 2-year-old son Daniel, adopted from China, to congenital heart disease. Lisa shared their son’s life story in a memoir “With an Open Heart.” The Murphys returned to China three more times to bring children into their home. In 2016 they were given signs for a new chapter to begin and founded Open Hearts for Orphans.